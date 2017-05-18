DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Cherry Creek Mortgage Company (CCMC), one of the nation's largest privately owned mortgage banking firms, has announced a corporate rebrand that reflects changes throughout the home-buying industry. The launch, complete with a new website, will better serve borrowers and real estate partners nationwide. CCMC's new website simplifies the application process for borrowers and includes a wealth of educational resources for both consumers and real estate agents. CCMC also unveiled a new corporate motto -- "Built with Trust" -- to instill confidence as they help borrowers find the right loan, not just any loan.

"Whether you're a prospective homebuyer, consumer looking to refinance or real estate agent searching for a partner, we understand that finding the right mortgage partner is critical to your transaction and overall experience," explained CCMC vice president of Marketing Kirsten Hamling. "We have a proven track record of improving the quality of life for borrowers and real estate partners alike, and our new brand emphasizes our passion for exceptional mortgage service."

"Cherry Creek Mortgage has been able to offer mortgage products to my clients that I didn't even know existed," recalled Kentwood Real Estate Broker Associate Brandon Brennick. "They've been able to close loans ahead of schedule, and I'm incredibly thankful for and impressed by their service and partnership."

"Cherry Creek Mortgage has helped us purchase three different homes over eighteen years, including moves to different states," said Gretchen Moser, a recent homebuyer currently living in the Denver market. "We know that they're always looking out for us, and we can trust their team to offer sound advice throughout the entire process."

"'Built with trust' is more than just a tagline for our team," added Hamling. "To date, we've helped more than 217,000 families obtain home loans, and just last year, we originated $4.3 billion in home loans. We can't wait to serve even more families nationwide."

About Cherry Creek Mortgage Company

Headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO, CCMC is a privately owned and operated full-service mortgage banking firm. The company's lending activities are largely focused on residential real estate through a network of branch offices across 14 states. With more than 900 employees spread across 80 branch offices, the company continues to enjoy both the trust and respect of its clients by adhering to the foundation its core values provide. CCMC was recently named one of the 100 Top Mortgage Companies In America by Mortgage Executive Magazine. For more information, visit www.cherrycreekmortgage.com or call 303-320-4040.

