TEMPE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Light Engine Design Corp. (OTC PINK: TLED), is pleased to announce it is relocating from Tempe, Arizona to North Texas to take advantage of the myriad of incentives and programs offered within the Lone Star State. In addition, TLED currently outsources many engineering and manufacturing tasks to companies within North Texas and being closer, and within the same time zone, will facilitate more efficient relationships with these organizations.

The Company has engaged Younger Partners, of Dallas, Texas, a full-service real estate firm (http://www.youngerpartners.com/), to help with identification and negotiation of/for suitable commercial property. The firm was chosen because of its widely-diversified skill-set, including commercial leasing, property management, and commercial real estate investment knowledge and experience.

"Texas provides for an unbelievable spectrum of incentives for companies willing to establish themselves there, including tax deductions and exemptions, research initiatives, energy incentives and a wide range of funding possibilities," said Robert Manes, the Company's CEO. "The caliber of the professional and scientific talent here is amazing, especially within our specialty field of lighting physics," said Kevin Stone, the Company's President and CTO, "Further, the exceptional quality of life here provides additional attraction and retention of a very high quality workforce."

About the Company: Light Engine Design Corp and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Dallas Lighting & Photonics and Tall Trees LED Company, is focused on becoming an industry pioneer in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL). The Company is specializing in the design of advanced light engines and fixtures employing innovative, unique light emitting diode (LED) and laser phosphor technologies for use in the entertainment, architectural/entertainment (architainment) and frequency-specific biological lighting industries.

Contact:

Robert Manes

214 761 3330

info@ledesigncorp.com



