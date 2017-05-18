RED BANK, NJ--(Marketwired - May 18, 2017) - Karen Murdock, Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Independent Agent Marketing and Distribution for Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey, is being recognized by the Professional Insurance Agents of New Jersey with the prestigious Company Person of the Year award.

The award honors one person who fosters strong working relationships with agents and brokers, and who exemplifies a commitment to professionalism and service.

Murdock has earned a reputation as a respected leader during her 43-year career. During that time, she inspired countless professionals and forged deep industry roots. In fact, she has worked with multiple generations of insurance agents from several families.

For the past 25 years, Murdock tirelessly worked to expand Plymouth Rock's presence in NJ. She was among the first employees to join the company when it started in 1992 as Palisades Safety and Insurance Association. She helped grow the company from a startup working out of a hotel into a statewide institution. Today it has almost 1,000 employees, writes $725 million in annual premiums and has more than 450 agent relationships.

Murdock has an unwavering commitment to service, even in times of crisis. After Superstorm Sandy, she helped lead teams that organized Plymouth Rock's community outreach. Those efforts helped New Jersey residents get their lives back on track.

"Karen is a rare professional who both has a passion for service and understands the complex nature of the business," said Ed Fernandez, President of the Independent Agent Division at Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey. "She is an energetic advocate for independent agents and this award is a testament to her dedication."

The Professional Insurance Agents of New Jersey will honor Murdock June 10 during a conference in Atlantic City, NJ.

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock Assurance is a marketing name used by a group of separate companies that write and manage property and casualty insurance in multiple states. Insurance in New Jersey is offered by Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey on behalf of Palisades Insurance Company, High Point Property and Casualty Insurance Company, Teachers Auto Insurance Company of New Jersey, Palisades Safety and Insurance Association and their affiliates. Each company is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. For additional information about Plymouth Rock Assurance, please visit plymouthrock.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/17/11G139163/Images/10-12-03-karen-atririum_017_cropped-c7087469a07fb865b8e9f1d62c45ad39.jpg

Media Contact

Michael Buck

mbuck@plymouthrock.com

908-219-5326