VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - May 18, 2017) - Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ('Solar Alliance') or (the 'Company') (TSX VENTURE: SAN) (OTC: SAENF) is pleased to provide further information regarding the Solar Origination Agreement (the "Agreement") with Crius Solar, LLC ("Crius Solar"), an affiliate of Crius Energy, LLC. Solar Alliance will be targeting eastern Massachusetts for sales team expansion under the Agreement and the Company expects to have a sales team in place this summer.

Each new market will consist of a sales team that is capable of driving residential solar system sales representing approximately US$12,000,000 in top line revenue annually. The implementation period for a new sales team is expected to be approximately three months. The Company is also assessing potential acquisitions of local sales and marketing companies that will help achieve our targets.

"The expansion plan being pursued with Crius Solar is in line with our current model of utilizing external installation partners instead of being vertically integrated," said Solar Alliance Chairman and CEO Jason Bak. "Solar Alliance's core competency is sales and marketing. Partnering with Crius Solar allows us to maintain our high margins and reduce overhead costs associated with the installation process. We believe this model allows for aggressive growth while maintaining fiscal responsibility. We are excited to expand into the Massachusetts market which is driven by high electricity costs, net metering and a renewable portfolio standard with a solar goal along with an accompanying SREC market."

The Company is taking a responsible approach to expansion through this partnership with Crius Solar as it allows Solar Alliance to focus on sales and marketing and rely on Crius Solar for permitting and installation fulfillment. This low risk, low cost growth model fits perfectly with our corporate belief that growth in the solar industry must be done in a profitable manner without over-reliance on the public markets to fund expansion. Expansion into New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island will occur after the Massachusetts operation is up and running.

The northeast U.S. expansion plan represents a new revenue stream that is accretive to Solar Alliance's current organic and acquisition model that includes the following key elements:

Organic growth of the San Diego sales team to take advantage of the strongest solar market in the United States.

Organic growth of the Northern Los Angeles and Orange County sales teams, whose recent addition tripled the size of the Solar Alliance team.

Managing the installation of the 156 residential solar projects recently acquired in Los Angeles. The Company estimates the pipeline of acquired projects will generate approximately US $2,800,000 in gross revenue and up to US $1,585,000 in accretive gross profit.

Commercial/industrial sales division that has been building a pipeline of potential projects totaling several megawatts.

Solar Alliance is actively recruiting sales leaders in Massachusetts. Interested solar professionals should contact the company at jobs[at]solaralliance.com.

Jason Bak, Chairman and CEO

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is a sales, marketing and development company focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. Since we were founded in 2003, we have developed wind and solar projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Solar Alliance is committed to an exceptional customer experience, effective marketing campaigns and superior lead generation in order to drive sales and generate value for shareholders. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. We make solar simple and our goal is to install solar on every available rooftop in America.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words "would", "will", "expected" and "estimated" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

For more information:

Solar Alliance

Investor Relations

Spyros Karellas

Pinnacle Capital Markets

(416) 433-5696

spyros@pinnaclecapitalmarkets.ca