Global Thin Film Deposition Trends, Key Issues, Market 2017: APCVD (SACVD), LPCVD, PECVD, HDPCVD, ALCVD, PVD, ALD - Research and Markets

Thin film deposition processes play a critical role in the production of high-density, high-performance microelectronic products. Considerable progress has been achieved in the development of deposition processes - and in the development of the reactor systems in which they are carried out.

This report discusses the technology trends, products, applications, and suppliers of materials and equipment. It also gives insights to suppliers for future user needs and should assist them in long range planning, new product development and product improvement.

This report compares some of the issues impacting users of different deposition tools, including: APCVD (SACVD), LPCVD, PECVD, HDPCVD, ALCVD, PVD, ALD. Market forecasts and market shares of vendors is presented.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Physical Vapor Deposition

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Sputtering Technology

3.3 Plasma Technology

3.4 Reactor Designs

3.5 Semiconductor Processing

3.6 Targets

Chapter 4 Chemical Vapor Deposition

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Techniques

Chapter 5 Electrochemical Deposition

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Reactor Design

5.3 Challenges

5.4 Additives

5.5 Processing

5.6 Copper Cathodes

5.7 Wet Copper Seed-Layer

Chapter 6 Film Deposition And Film Properties

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Dielectric Deposition

6.3 Metal Deposition

Chapter 7 Vendor Issues

7.1 Introduction

7.2 450mm Processing

7.3 Integrated Processing

7.4 Copper

7.5 Metrology

7.6 ESD

7.7 Parametric Test

Chapter 8 Market Forecast

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Key Issues

8.3 Market Forecast Assumptions

8.4 Market Forecast

