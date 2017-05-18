Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Size Worth $30.4 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globaljoint reconstruction devices marketis expected to reach USD 30.4 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. High adoption of minimally invasive surgeries across the globe has given rise to technological advancement in surgical devices and procedures. In addition, growing prevalence of joint-related conditions and changing therapeutic approaches are expected to boost the market growth.

The joint reconstruction devices market is largely dependent on technological development. Ongoing studies on improving robotically-assisted surgeries and bionic implants are expected to play a pivotal role in the development of total joint replacement surgeries market. These advancements are expected to help in complex surgeries to improve success rate of these procedures and increase patient convenience.

A major share of the joint reconstruction market is captured by large joints. Knee and hip joint reconstruction together captured more than half of the revenue share in 2016. The prevalence of conditions related to these two joints is higher as compared to other joints due to overuse. Treatment of conditions related to these joints is crucial to recover the mobility of patients. Thus, a significant amount of funds are invested in R&D of large joint reconstruction techniques.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Joint replacement techniques captured the largest share in 2016 and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. High procedural volume and high price of implants are anticipated to drive growth.

Development of operating techniques, allografts, and synthetic bone grafts are expected to boost growth of the bone graft segment. The segment is further divided into allograft and synthetic sub-segments.

The knee segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Availability of a large number of treatment options and introduction of innovative surgical techniques are expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Developing economies, increased foreign direct investment, rising demand, and emergence of local players are factors that are expected to render fastest growth in the Asia Pacific region.

region. Key players of the market include Medtronic; Nuvasive, Inc.; Zimmer Biomet; Stryker; DePuy Synthes; Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC; Smith and Nephew; CONMED Corporation; and DJO Global, Inc.

Grand View Research has segmented the global joint reconstruction devices market on the basis of technique, joint type, and region:

Joint Reconstruction Devices Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Joint replacement Implants Bone Graft Allograft Synthetic Osteotomy Arthroscopy Resurfacing Arthrodesis Others

Joint Reconstruction Devices Joint Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Knee Hip Shoulder Ankle Others

Joint Reconstruction Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific China India Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



