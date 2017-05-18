DES2017 Welcomes Business Delegations From 15 Countries Looking for International Partners in Technology and Cyber-security to Madrid From the 23 to 25 of May

MADRID, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Sweden , Spain , Holland , Wallonia ( Belgium ) and Israel will host pavilions within DES2017 where they will present their countries' most innovative companies

More than 300 exhibiting companies from all over the world, including Amazon, IBM, Intel, Ericsson, Everis, Redhat and T-Systems will come together to present digital solutions in Madrid from the 23 to 25 May

The second edition of DES|Digital Business World Congress (https://www.des-madrid.com ) will take place in Madrid over the 23, 24 and 25 May. The world's largest gathering on digital transformation will bring together more than 18,000 professionals looking for technology partners. In addition, DES2017 will assemble public institutions and all the leaders of the international technology industry, more than 300 companies in total, which include Amazon, IBM, Intel, Deloitte and Accenture to guide companies towards digitalization.

"DES2017 will bring real life examples of innovative companies and put forward business models that allow us to grow in the current market, which is ever more digital and technological. Our visitors will have the opportunity to interchange experiences with companies that are already operating in the digital economy and as such will be able to successfully transform their businesses," stated Albert Planas, CEO of NEBEXT, the organisers behind DES-Digital Business World Congress.

More than 100 new business models from the world over

The presence of international enterprises has been given particular impetus this year with the inclusion of pavilions from countries like Sweden - which is also the DES2017 guest country - Belgium and Israel, which has returned after being the guest country in the first edition.

Sweden, guest country

Sweden is one of the world's most innovative countries. "It is clear that digitalization brings enormous opportunities for the sustainable development of various business sectors, and it is also a prerequisite for making sure your company, public institution or country is competitive and an attractive business associate," commented Malin Svensson, Sweden's Business Advisor in Spain and Director of Business Sweden Spain and Portugal. According to the British magazine Wired, Sweden is the world's most connected and digital economy.

Sweden's success story has been driven by a climate that favours the innovation of tomorrow and the improvements in productivity made by the Swedish economy, boosted by digitalisation since the 1990s, are testament to this. Proof can be found in the Swedish industry and its companies, some of which will be present in DES 2017. Stand-out partners include Ericsson and ABB who - together with other excellent examples such as Telenor Connexion, Aptilo Networks, Bambwa, CombiQ, Evothings Labs, H&D Wireless, Imagimob, Infracontrol, LumenRadio, Näktergal, Springworks, Things and WOK-World of Knowledge - all contribute to the digital business fabric with innovative and cutting-edge solutions.

The AReality exhibition, produced and presented together with the Swedish Institute in DES 2017, will display examples of pioneering innovation and industrial design through Augmented Reality.

Magnus Melander, IoT (Internet of Things) guru, consultant and evangelist at THINGS Stockholm will lead the "Connected Business by Sweden" conference in the Masterminds Congress programme, together with representatives that will inspire by highlighting real life examples of the Swedish success story. He will also show how Sweden has created this climate of innovation through collaborations between large corporations and small companies, with truly close cooperation between the business fabric, public administration and the academic world.

ICEX will also be present in DES2017

Spain will also be present in DES2017 through the ICEX Spain Export and Investment Pavilion, in which 20 firms will participate. Key Spanish representatives include cyber security start-ups, grouped together by the INCIBE (National Institute of Cyber security), such as Randed, Electronic Identification, Formavolucion, Acerodocs, and Continuum Security. The Spanish Pavilion will also host a wide variety of technologies related to digital transformation including Cloud Computing, with the presence of Gigas and Capside; EdTech (training) with collaborative training platform, BluebottleBiz, and ISDI; FinTech with Innsomnia, Spain's first specialist FinTech incubator; MarTech (marketing) with Marketeer; networks with Ayscom and Quobis; and Big Data thanks to the presence of Carto, specialist in the analysis of geolocation data as a business development asset.

Wallonia (Belgium) in DES2017

Through the Agency for Foreign Trade of the Walloon region (AWEX) and Digital Wallonia, a technological Hub that unites all the key players of the IT sector of Wallonia (Belgium) in a collaborative ecosystem, the pavilion of Wallonia (Belgium) will include the participation of companies dedicated to consultancy and management of digital transformation from strategy creation to implementation and management of the process, such as ACTORIS and I.R.I.S. (IMAGE RECOGNITION INTEGRATED SYSTEMS). INTERSYSTO is another notable company, which is behind 3S-Homecare, a system that helps the elderly and hospitalised people at home; and companies dedicated to the development of digital marketing solutions such as EXPOPOLIS, which has developed a modulated and integrated system to satisfy the organizational needs of fairs and virtual events; and QUALIFIO a leading platform in the generation of engagement and data collection on digital communities. Other companies that will also be present include CHAINREACTOR t/a AMMBR, DYNAMIC FLOWS and THINGSPLAY, which stands out for its IoT solution for the industry.

ISRAEL, back for the second year in a row

The Israeli pavilion will feature 12 organisations from the areas of cyber security, New Media, digital transformation, Device Management, Enterprise Mobility, OTT, Media, Entertainment, Cloud Computing and storage solutions, Retail & Commerce, among others.

Holland in DES2017

Holland has always been a country that is open to business and its presence in DES - Digital Business World Congress furthers its stake that will allow it to continue at the forefront of new technological trends. With the support of the companies present in the Pavilion, opportunities for collaboration that encourage innovation and digitalisation will be explored. We can all win through the process of economic digitalization, the challenge is to know how to adapt quickly to an environment in which the consumer has taken the reins and determines the need for new products and services. The Dutch pavilion will feature five companies (INTERXION, ONEGINI, MYMULTICHANNEL, TRIPOLIS SOLUTIONS and ING) along with three start-ups (Time Tracker, Cocoon and Gigastarter).

"Us Dutch focus on innovation and we do it through the Dutch golden triangle. That is to say, in collaboration with research centres, businesses and the government, so that together we can maximise our returns in the development of new technological solutions. The DES - Digital Business World Congress is a powerful opportunity to establish new alliances with cutting-edge Spanish and international companies in the field of digitalisation. Madrid offers an excellent business ecosystem for Dutch companies. We want to be leaders in the ICT sector, in education, infrastructure, security and as business owners," commented Matthijs van Bonzel, the Dutch ambassador to Spain.

Video DES2017:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=95osOghtEWs

Contact: press@des-madrid.com