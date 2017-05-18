Deer Jet to Build Largest Dream Jet Fleet in the World

Displays the world's first 787 Dream Jet and announcesadding second one

SEATTLE, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Deer Jet, a leading global business aviation company, announces the building of world's largest Dream Jet fleet by adding a second one to its managed fleet and brings to Seattle, the birthplace of Boeing, the world's first 787 Dream Jet for its first display in the U.S.

The showcase was hold at the Museum of Flight, formerly known as The Red Barn, the birthplace of the Boeing Company. This is the sixth stop for the world's first 787 Dream Jet after Hong Kong, Shanghai, London, Dublin and Doha part of the series of exhibitions "Dreams Encounter the World".

Exclusively for the Seattle exhibition, a collection of sculptures from artist Dale Chihuly including its famous Cylinders, created from glass-thread drawings on vessels inspired by Native American textiles, added local style to the 787 Dream Jet's cabin.

During the press conference which was hold at the end of the display, Mr. Adam Tan, CEO of HNA Group, Deer Jet's parent company, said, "Along its 24 years of history, HNA Group has built many milestones for the aviation industry, once a regional airliner, now the 353th of the Global Fortune 500 list and the goal to become one of the top 10 largest enterprises in the world. The first 787 Dream Jet is a masterpiece, after its global success we are very pleased to add a second one as we decided to build the largest Dream Jet fleet in the world. It will also be managed by Deer Jet, the top private jet company in Asia. I believe this will provide the highest quality of premium business travel services to our worldwide high-end customers."

During his speech at the press conference, Mr. Kevin McAllister, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes added, "Deer Jet is setting the standard for private charter travel, and Boeing is excited to be part of it with the 787, the most technologically advanced and ecologically efficient business jet on the market."

In September 2016, Deer Jet took over the operation of the world's first 787 Dream Jet, and made its maiden flight to Hong Kong. Now after the announcement of the world's second 787 BBJ VVIP, the aircraft would be expected to be delivered in the first half of 2018, Deer Jet would become the only jet operator with the finest airplanes in its fleet to better serve the global premium business travel market.

With the 787 Dream Jet as service platform, Deer Jet carefully selected highly experiencedpilots and stewards from 5-star Hainan Airlines to form the "Dream Team" and further trained them with 7-star hospitality service standards to assure delivering the best-in-class travel experiences for every passenger on board. The 787 Dream Jet is capable of comfortably flying up to 30 passengers non-stop for 18.5 hours, further than Los Angeles to Mumbai. The cabin's advanced technology provides perfect comfort on board and eliminates jetlag. In line with its concept of "Making Travel an Art", Deer Jet customizes the style and color of the cabin with handpicked amenities and bespoke collections of precious crystals, cushions, silverware, and porcelain.

Deer Jet is also launching exclusive bespoke travel packages aboard the 787 Dream Jet, starting with the "Hong Kong to Tahiti Dream Journey." It features a seven-night charter package including complimentary accommodation at the Presidential Suite of St. Regis Bora Bora Resort. Deer Jet plans to add more itineraries in the future as part of its goal to create seamless travel to fulfill its vision of "Making Travel an Art" through best-in-class service inspired by Deer Jet's values: elegance, performance and distinction.

Operated on the Guernsey registry

Deer Jet's first Dream Jet is operated on the Guernsey aircraft registry (2-DEER), under the AOC of BAS Guernsey. Typically the aircraft resides at Hong Kong International Airport operated by Deer Jet's subsidiary Hong Kong Jet. The price to charter the 787 Dream Jet is RMB 500,000 per hour (about US$ 70,815).

About Deer Jet

With 22 years of expertise, Deer Jet started as the first private jet company in China and has rapidly evolved into the largest business aviation group in Asia. Deer Jet has a heritage of delivering bespoke services for global leaders, monarchs and entrepreneurs, gaining the company an unparalleled reputation. It operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of HNA Group, a Global Fortune 500 company and one of China's most recognized and socially responsible brands. The company manages and operates a 90-strong aircraft fleet including the world's only 787 Dream Jet, with the second 787 Dream Jet to be added.

In the fourth quarter of 2016 Deer Jet became the largest shareholder of UAS International Trip Support (UAS), a world leading flight support solutions provider. For the last two consecutive years, Deer Jet has been titled the "World's Leading Private Jet Charter" by the World Travel Awards (WTA), and in February 2017 the company won the prestigious award for "World's Best Private Jet Company" from the World Tourism Forum.