

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks extended losses from the previous session on Thursday as Trump worries continued to reverberate through financial markets, with gold prices hovering near a two-week high on safe-haven demand.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 61 points or 1.15 percent at 5,256 in late opening deals after tumbling 1.6 percent on Wednesday.



Banks led losses, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale losing 1-2 percent.



In economic releases, France's unemployment rate based on ILO norms unexpectedly dropped to 9.6 percent in the first quarter, the lowest level in five years, from 10 percent in each of the previous three quarters, preliminary data from INSEE showed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX