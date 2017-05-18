Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, today announced that data on the Company's first-in-class, oral small molecule complement C5 program will be presented at the 22nd Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA) from June 22-25, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. Inhibition of C5 is a clinically validated approach for the control of complement-induced hemolysis in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Discovery of Orally Bioavailable Small Molecules for Inhibition of Complement C5

Session Title: Bone marrow failure and PNH (oral presentation)

Presenter: Alonso Ricardo, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Head of Research, Ra Pharma

Date/Time: Saturday, June 24, 5:00- 5:15 PM CEST

Location: Room N104

Abstract Code: S500

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of next-generation therapeutics for complement-mediated diseases. The Company discovers and develops peptides and small molecules to target key components of the complement cascade. For more information, please visit: www.rapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the safety, efficacy and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates, including RA101495. All such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risks that Ra Pharma's product candidates, including RA101495, will not successfully be developed or commercialized; as well as the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in Ra Pharma's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as other risks detailed in Ra Pharma's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by Ra Pharma will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Ra Pharma. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Ra Pharma undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

