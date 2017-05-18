Global GaAs IC Market Report 2017: Technological and Market Factors Determining the Evolution of GaAs ICs - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The GaAs IC Market" report to their offering.

The biggest enabler of the mobile data increase and the most important driver of the GaAs RF IC market is the handset segment. Much of the content of a handset is silicon-based, but power amplifiers (PAs) and switches in the front-end of the phone use GaAs devices.

This report investigates the technology trends, applications, and market developments of GaAs ICs. U.S., Japanese, and European applications such as telecom, computers, defense, consumers, are reviewed. This report will provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of the technological and market factors determining the evolution of GaAs ICs.

Every cell phone contains Power Amplifiers (PA), which enables the handset to transmit voice and data back to the base station tower to route a call to another phone number or Internet address. PAs, the most critical radio frequency component in the phone are currently dominated by circuits made with Gallium Arsenide (GaAs).

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Summary of Major Issues

2.2 Summary of Market Forecast

Chapter 3 Technology Issues

3.1 GaAs Devices

3.2 Comparison of Logic Structures

3.3 Material Issues

3.4 Equipment

3.5 Packaging

3.6 Testing

3.7 Design

Chapter 4 Applications for GaAs ICs

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Markets

Chapter 5 IC Supplier and End-User Issues

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Competing Against Silicon

5.3 Competing Against The Japanese

5.4 Taiwan's Market Momentum

5.5 Korea's Market Momentum

5.6 Wafer Sizes

5.7 Competing Against SiGe

Chapter 6 Market Forecast

6.1 Driving Forces

6.2 Market Forecast Assumptions

6.3 GaAs IC Market Forecast

6.4 SiGe IC Market Forecast

6.5 End Application Market

Chapter 7 Profile of GaAs IC Manufacturers

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9q8wwn/the_gaas_ic_market



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716