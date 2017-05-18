

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $7.46 million, or $0.11 per share. This was up from $6.12 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 19.3% to $280.71 million. This was up from $235.38 million last year.



Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $7.46 Mln. vs. $6.12 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.9% -EPS (Q1): $0.11 vs. $0.09 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.2% -Revenue (Q1): $280.71 Mln vs. $235.38 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 19.3%



