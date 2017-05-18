Piret Paulus, Head of Sales and Marketing at Inbank and former head of Coop Finants, became a member of the bank's management board in Estonia and the bank's subsidiary in Latvia also has a new head. Piret Paulus has worked in the financial sector for a long time and for the last six years, she managed Coop Finants AS, a joint venture of Inbank and Coop Eesti. Since December 2016, Paulus has been responsible for sales and marketing at Inbank. She has also worked as the head of the Small Financing Department of the Business Development Division of Swedbank's Baltic Banking, where she was responsible for the strategy and development of unsecured credit products and credit cards in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. She worked in Hansabank and Swedbank since 2004, where she managed the various areas of consumer financing.



According to Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Inbank, Piret Paulus is a true consumer financing professional and people like her are very difficult to find in Estonia. "We are very pleased that after launching Coop Finants, Piret decided to join the Inbank team to build a new kind of bank," said Põldoja. "As a result of her work, Coop Finance grew from zero to a profitable company that meets the financial needs of hundreds of thousands of clients," Põldoja said.



The management board of Inbank consists of four members: CEO Jan Andresoo, Chief Finance Officer Marko Varik, Head of Business Processes Liina Sadrak, and Head of Sales and Marketing Piret Paulus.



In order to pursue the changes made in the operating strategy of Inbank's Latvian subsidiary late last year, a new manager, who is highly competent in the area of financing joined Inbank's Latvian team. The new Chief Executive Girts Ledinš, who previously managed the area of leasing at Norvik Bankas, joined the Latvian team of Inbank in the middle of May. He has also managed the Latvian financial company Mogo and was one of the founders and the CEO at Motoro Leasing. Ledinš has also worked in audit firms BDO and Deloitte.



As a result of the changes in the management board of the Latvian company, Inbank will repurchase the 10% holding from the former head of Inbank Lizings and will then be the sole owner of the subsidiary.



