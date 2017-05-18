

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's construction output increased for the second straight month in March, though slightly, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted index of production in construction rose 0.3 percent month-over-month in March, much slower than the 4.4 percent climb in February. In January, output had fallen 3.9 percent.



On an annual basis, construction output grew a calendar-adjusted 3.0 percent in March, following a 1.3 percent gain in the previous month.



During the first quarter, construction output grew an unadjusted 1.8 percent compared with the corresponding period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX