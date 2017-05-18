

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares extended losses from the previous session on Thursday, with financial and commodity-related stocks pacing decliners, amid worries that the firing of FBI Director James Comey will hinder President Donald Trump's proposed tax overhaul and his broader economic stimulus agenda.



The pound's strength also kept investors nervous. The pound rose above $1.30 for the first time since September on account of dollar weakness and due to strong retails sales data.



U.K. retail sales volume including auto fuel grew 2.3 percent month-on-month in April, reversing a 1.4 percent drop in March, official data showed. This was the fastest growth since January 2016.



Likewise, retail sales excluding auto fuel climbed 2 percent in contrast to March's 1.2 percent decrease.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 100 points or 1.34 percent at 7,403 in late opening deals after declining 0.3 percent the previous day.



Energy giant BP Plc lost 1.5 percent on receiving shareholder nod for a new remuneration policy.



Mining stocks like Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore fell 2-3 percent, while banks Barclays, HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group dropped 1-2 percent.



Land Securities, Britain's largest listed property developer, lost 2 percent after warning of Brexit uncertainty hitting the London office market.



Tour operator Thomas Cook rose about 1 percent after its half-year results came in live with expectations.



Royal Mail advanced 1.5 percent as it reported a 25 percent rise in fiscal 2017 pretax profit.



