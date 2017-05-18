

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Alex Jones, head of Web-based radio and video network Infowars, has settled a defamation lawsuit from yogurt company Chobani on allegations that its Idaho factory was importing migrant rapists.



On Wednesday, the right-wing Info Wars host said the story on the Greek yogurt manufacturer was wrong, and that the Tweets and video have now been retracted, and will not be reposted.



Jones, whose YouTube channel has more than 2 million subscribers, in early April published a video and promoted it on Twitter with a headline that read 'Idaho Yogurt Maker Caught Importing Migrant Rapists.' The allegations were centered on Chobani's facility in Twin Falls, Idaho, the largest yogurt plant in the world, connecting it to a sexual assault case involving refugee children.



Chobani filed suit in U.S. District Court in Twin Falls last month, accusing Jones of defamation. The lawsuit reportedly sought damages in excess of $10,000 and a retraction and removal of the posts.



Jones said, 'During the week of April 10, 2017, certain statements were made on the Infowars, Twitter feed and YouTube channel regarding Chobani LLC that I now understand to be wrong. The tweets and video have now been retracted, and will not be re-posted. On behalf of Infowars, I regret that we mischaracterized Chobani, its employees and the people of Twin Falls, Idaho, the way we did.'



Chobani, founded by Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant from Turkey, often employs refugees. In 2015, Ulukaya was honored for humanitarian efforts for refugees with a Global Leadership Award from the United Nations Foundation.



Meanwhile, Jones has been a vocal supporter of travel bans for refugees.



In March, Jones apologized and issued a retraction to a Washington, D.C.-based pizzeria for pushing a false story about a child sex ring.



