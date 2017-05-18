CLEVELAND, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 --



WHO:

Shaker, the market leader in engaging, realistic job previews and custom simulations for pre-employment testing

WHAT:

Will highlight its Virtual Job Tryout® (VJT) solutions during the ICMI Contact Center Expo and Conference.

WHEN:

The conference will take place Monday, May 22 - Thursday, May 25, 2017.

WHERE:

Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort

1500 Epcot Resorts Blvd.

Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Shaker will exhibit in Booth No. 612.

DETAILS:

In a new era of customer experiences, the stakes are high and the need for quality talent is great. Today's contact center leaders are tasked with the tall order of finding the right people who can deliver the right level of service at the right pace. During the ICMI Contact Center Expo, the team from Shaker will be on-hand to demonstrate its Virtual Job Tryout® (VJT) technology, which uses HireScience™ to help employers identify best-fit candidates more effectively. Using simulation design, VJT provides candidates with an enhanced experience through a realistic preview of the job, the hiring organization and its culture. At the same time, VJT gathers objective and standardized data about candidate capabilities through a multimethod evaluation, equipping recruiters with the information needed to identify individuals who are likely to become successful employees.

Conference attendees interested in learning how VJT works to enhance the candidate experience, save time in the recruiting process and ultimately, decrease new-hire turnover are encouraged to visit Shaker in Booth No. 612 for product demos. For more information about the ICMI Contact Center Expo and Conference, visit http://www.icmi.com/Contact-Center-Expo-Conference.

ABOUT SHAKER

Shaker's Virtual Job Tryout® (VJT) technology uses HireScience™, enabling recruiters to combine the best of predictive analytics and human judgment. Recruiters identify best-fit candidates with more precision, increase new-hire retention, and improve quality of hire. VJT technology delivers pre-employment assessments as day-in-the-life experiences that educate and engage while obtaining a work sample that predicts job fit and competencies critical for success. VJT technology is available in Standard and Enterprise (custom) configurations. It has been deployed in most industries for entry-level to mid-management positions. More information can be found at shakercg.com.