WINDSOR, CT--(Marketwired - May 18, 2017) - eEuroparts.com®, a leading retailer of European car parts online, announced today they are extending the pre-order window for eEuroFest' 2017 tickets through Tuesday, May 23 rd . Hosted at historic Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut, June 9-10 th , 2017, eEuroFest' is a massive celebration of European cars that includes a car show, track days, autocross, an auto parts swap meet and a manufacturer expo.

Ticket packages -- available for pre-order at eEuroparts.com's® auto festival page -- are guaranteed to arrive before the event date. General Admission tickets are just $10; and for those obsessives who want to experience every hour of eEuroFest' 2017, Friday night camping passes (sponsored by Proparts) are also available for $10. eEuroparts.com® offers three packages with a variety of discounted activity passes, and if you plan on showcasing your car in any way, you don't want to miss these deals. Any of these packages gets your car in the show and on the autocross track. In addition to this, the VIP package (sponsored by Schaeffler) grants you access to the VIP chalet overlooking the main course, and includes two ride along passes to get you out on the track with a professional driver to experience Lime Rock's main course at breakneck speeds.

eEuroparts.com® is partnering with Hooked on Driving to let attendees test the limit of both their cars and driving skills on Lime Rock's full road course, including a limited number of coaching spots for those with little or no prior track experience. Lime Rock also sports a premium autocross course (sponsored by Bosch) designed to let hobbyists flog their vehicles without instructor supervision -- helmet recommended. The course is two-thirds of a mile long and features elevation changes not found in your average coned off parking lot.

All European makes, models, and conditions are welcome to enter eEurofest' 2017's car show (sponsored by Orio). "If you love it, we love it," says eEuroparts.com® president and CEO Matt Moran. There will be prizes in several categories, including People's Choice, Best in Brand, Best Tuner, Diamond in the Rough and more. After the awards ceremony, the winners will be allowed to lead a parade lap around Lime Rock's main road course.

Moran also says the swap meet will be bigger than ever, using much of Lime Rock's midway. The parts swap meet gives attendees the opportunity to clean out their garages and get ready for a summer of new projects, and provides an unequaled opportunity to find rare and unique car parts you can't find online.

eEuroFest' 2017 will also feature a manufacturer expo, allowing attendees to meet and greet with the companies that are making the parts that keep your car on the road. Hooked on Driving, the organization hosting the full course track days, will have a full-motion driving simulator with Lime Rock's road course map loaded, so you can get the feel of driving on Lime Rock, at Lime Rock.

Pre-order ticket packages, camping passes and Swap Meet vendor passes, and find more information about eEuroFest' 2017 at the official eEuroFest' 2017 page.

