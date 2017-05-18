The first qualitative study to examine the burden of Rett syndrome on individuals and their caregivers

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron") (SIX: NWRN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) and pain, today announced that a poster titled "Burden of Disease in Rett Syndrome: A Qualitative Analysis" will be presented at the ISPOR 22nd Annual International Meeting (ISPOR), taking place on May 20-24, 2017 at the Sheraton Boston Hotel and the John B. Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170518005215/en/

The poster will be displayed on Tuesday, May 23, 8:30 a.m. 2:00 p.m. ET, at ISPOR's poster presentation session III, display location N19.

Rett syndrome is a severe neurodevelopmental disorder primarily affecting females, with an estimated prevalence ranging from one in 10,000. It is characterized by a loss of acquired fine and gross motor skills and the development of neurological, cognitive and autonomic dysfunction, which leads to loss of ability to conduct daily life activities, walk or communicate. This can put significant impact on individuals and their families, which can have a detrimental impact on quality of life.

This poster presents the results of a targeted literature search and preliminary findings from a qualitative interview study aimed at describing the burden of Rett syndrome on individuals and their families. Interviews are being conducted with caregivers and healthcare providers specializing in Rett syndrome to gain difference perspectives on the impact of Rett syndrome. Qualitative research is ideal for exploratory research like this as it provides an in-depth understanding of an individual's thoughts, feelings and opinions.

Dr. Kate Williams, a Clinical Outcomes Assessment Consultant at PAREXEL International, a lead investigator on the study said: "We wanted to find out more about how the symptoms of Rett syndrome impact the lives of individuals and their caregivers. Therefore, we conducted this qualitative study to learn this information directly from the source."

The literature review revealed that very few qualitative studies have been conducted to-date, and most of these focus on one specific symptom rather than the broader burden of illness on both individuals and caregivers. The analyses are ongoing.

The findings of the literature review and final qualitative analysis will inform the development of a conceptual model to describe the burden of Rett syndrome. This will provide a useful tool to inform the development of future questionnaires, including a planned large-scale international burden of disease survey which is due to be conducted in the U.S. and Europe at the beginning of next year.

About Rett Syndrome

Rett syndrome is a severe neurodevelopmental disorder primarily affecting females, with an estimated prevalence ranging from one in 10,000 females. There are no approved treatments available. Rett syndrome is characterized by a loss of acquired fine and gross motor skills and the development of neurological, cognitive and autonomic dysfunction, which leads to loss of ability to conduct daily life activities, walk or communicate. Rett syndrome also is associated with a reduced life expectancy. Approximately 25 percent of the deaths in patients with Rett syndrome are possibly related to multiple cardio-respiratory dysrhythmias that result from brain stem immaturity and autonomic failure. More than 95 percent of these patients have a random mutation in the MeCP2 gene. Episodes of apnea, hyperventilation and disordered breathing are found in approximately 70 percent of patients with Rett syndrome at some stage of their life. *For more information on Rett Syndrome, visit http://www.rettsyndrome.org.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron (SIX: NWRN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the Central Nervous System (CNS) and pain. The Company is headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy, with a subsidiary in Morristown, NJ, USA. Xadago® (safinamide) has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in the European Union, Switzerland and the USA, and is commercialized by Newron's partner Zambon. US WorldMeds holds the commercialization rights in the USA. In addition to Xadago® for Parkinson's disease, Newron has a strong pipeline of promising treatments for rare disease patients at various stages of clinical development, including sarizotan for patients with Rett syndrome and ralfinamide for patients with specific rare pain indications. Newron is also developing Evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia. http://www.newron.com/en.

Important Notices

This document contains forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) about (1) Newron's ability to develop and expand its business, successfully complete development of its current product candidates and current and future collaborations for the development and commercialisation of its product candidates and reduce costs (including staff costs), (2) the market for drugs to treat CNS diseases and pain conditions, (3) Newron's anticipated future revenues, capital expenditures and financial resources, and (4) assumptions underlying any such statements. In some cases these statements and assumptions can be identified by the fact that they use words such as will", anticipate", estimate", expect", project", "intend", plan", "believe", target", and other words and terms of similar meaning. All statements, other than historical facts, contained herein regarding Newron's strategy, goals, plans, future financial position, projected revenues and costs and prospects are forward-looking statements.

By their very nature, such statements and assumptions involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described, assumed or implied therein will not be achieved. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set out in, contemplated by or underlying the forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors. These factors include (without limitation) (1) uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of products, including without limitation negative results of clinical trials or research projects or unexpected side effects, (2) delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market, (3) future market acceptance of products, (4) loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights, (5) inability to raise additional funds, (6) success of existing and entry into future collaborations and licensing agreements, (7) litigation, (8) loss of key executive or other employees, (9) adverse publicity and news coverage, and (10) competition, regulatory, legislative and judicial developments or changes in market and/or overall economic conditions.

Newron may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements and assumptions underlying any such statements may prove wrong. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on them. There can be no assurance that actual results of Newron's research programmes, development activities, commercialisation plans, collaborations and operations will not differ materially from the expectations set out in such forward-looking statements or underlying assumptions.

Newron does not undertake any obligation to publicly up-date or revise forward looking statements except as may be required by applicable regulations of the SIX Swiss Exchange where the shares of Newron are listed. This document does not contain or constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of Newron and no part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170518005215/en/

Contacts:

Media

Newron

Stefan Weber, +39 02 6103 46 26

CEO

pr@newron.com

or

UK/Europe

FTI Consulting

Julia Phillips, +44 (0)20 3727 1000

or

Switzerland

IRF Communications

Martin Meier-Pfister, +41 43 244 81 40

or

Germany

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke, +49 211 52925222

or

USA

LaVoieHealthScience

Beth Kurth, +1-617-374-8800, Ext. 106

or

Investors and Analysts

Newron

Stefan Weber, +39 02 6103 46 26

CEO

ir@newron.com

or

UK/Europe

FTI Consulting

Julia Phillips, +44 (0)20 3727 1000

or

Germany

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke, +49 211 52925222

or

USA

LaVoieHealthScience

Beth Kurth, +1-617-374-8800, Ext. 106