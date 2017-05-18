- Presentations to highlight efficacy, duration of response, and long-term safety results from ongoing Phase 2 studies with luspatercept in myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia -

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases, today announced that two abstracts on luspatercept will be presented at the 22nd Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA) in Madrid, Spain on June 22-25, 2017. Luspatercept is being developed as part of the global collaboration between Acceleron and Celgene.

The oral and poster presentations will include efficacy, duration of response, and long-term safetyresults from the ongoing Phase 2 studies with luspatercept in myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and beta-thalassemia. The presentations at the conference will include updated information beyond that included in the abstracts available online on the EHA conference website. The beta-thalassemia presentation will review results updated from the ASH 2016 presentation in December and the MDS presentation will highlight results updated from the recent International Symposium on MDS earlier this month.

Oral presentation Title: Luspatercept Increases Hemoglobin and Decreases Transfusion Burden in Adults with Beta-Thalassemia (Abstract: S129) Session: Thalassemia Date: Friday, June 23rd Time: 11:45 a.m. CEST (IFEMA, Room N105) Poster presentation Title: Luspatercept Increases Hemoglobin and Reduces Transfusion Burden in Patients with

Lower-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS): Long-Term Results from Phase 2 PACE-MDS Study (Abstract: P666) Session: Myelodysplastic Syndromes Clinical 2 Date: Saturday, June 24th Time: 5:30 7:00 p.m. CEST (IFEMA, Poster Area, Hall 7)

The luspatercept clinical poster and slides from the oral presentation will be available immediately following the presentations at the conference in the "Science" section on Acceleron's website, www.acceleronpharma.com.

About Luspatercept

Luspatercept is a modified activin receptor type IIB fusion protein that acts as a ligand trap for members in the transforming growth factor-beta superfamily involved in the late stages of erythropoiesis (red blood cell production). Luspatercept regulates late-stage erythrocyte (red blood cell) precursor cell differentiation and maturation. This mechanism of action is distinct from that of erythropoiesis stimulating agents (ESAs), which stimulate the proliferation of early-stage erythrocyte precursor cells. Acceleron and Celgene are jointly developing luspatercept as part of a global collaboration. Phase 3 clinical trials are underway to evaluate the safety and efficacy of luspatercept in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (the "MEDALIST" study) and in patients with beta-thalassemia (the "BELIEVE" study). For more information, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Acceleron

Acceleron is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its pioneering research platform leverages the powerful biology behind the body's ability to rebuild and repair its own cells and tissues. This approach to drug discovery has generated four therapeutic candidates that are currently in clinical trials. The Company's lead therapeutic candidate, luspatercept, is being evaluated in Phase 3 studies for the treatment of the hematologic diseases myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and beta-thalassemia under a global partnership with Celgene Corp. Acceleron is also advancing clinical programs in the fields of oncology and neuromuscular diseases and has a comprehensive preclinical research effort targeting fibrotic and other serious diseases.

For more information, please visit www.acceleronpharma.com. Follow Acceleron on social media: @AcceleronPharma and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170518005349/en/

Contacts:

Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Todd James, IRC, 617-649-9393

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

or

Media:

BMC Communications

Brad Miles, 646-513-3125