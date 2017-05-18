Eptica Included in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center

READING, England and BOSTON, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Retains inclusion in Gartner Magic Quadrant for the fourth consecutive year

Eptica (www.eptica.com), the leading European technology company specializing in intelligent platforms for digital customer experience, announced today that it has been included in Gartner Inc's "Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center (CEC)" by Michael Maoz and Brian Manusama, May 8, 2017. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Eptica has appeared in this Magic Quadrant.

"The digital customer experience market is changing rapidly, driven by the rise of artificial intelligence and increasing consumer demands, and is becoming ever-more central to business success. I am therefore very proud that Eptica has retained its position in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center," said Olivier Njamfa, CEO and co-founder of Eptica.

According to Gartner, this Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center examines the global market for customer service and support applications designed to enable customer service and support agents to engage customers through their preferred communication channel. The functionalities evaluated in this Magic Quadrant include those for knowledge-enabled service resolution, social media/community management and offer management. Also evaluated are interaction assistance tools and service analytics dashboards. Ideally, the applications should have tools for both agents and customers, and the vendors should have a clear point of view on how to escalate customer support from self-service to human agents and back again, while retaining the context of the interaction for reporting and future customer engagements. Gartner evaluated vendors on their completeness of vision and ability to execute on that vision.

"Artificial intelligence is becoming central to customer experience. Our long-term investments in Natural Language Processing (NLP) and linguistics have ensured that our AI technology is now mature, meaning that our platform is becoming increasingly vital to our customers. Coupled with our strong, self-learning knowledge management capabilities, this means we are ideally positioned to help brands deliver digital CX across email, chat, social media and self-service, through a single, cloud-based platform, " added Olivier Njamfa.

Eptica provides brands with conversational and collaborative solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that enhance digital customer experience. Eptica transforms digital relationships between brands and individuals into meaningful conversations improving daily life for everyone. These meaningful conversations drive customer experience and create business value.

As part of the Magic Quadrant, Gartner spoke in-depth to all 15 vendors included, carried out over 150 online surveys and conducted 50 telephone interviews with vendors' reference customers.

The Magic Quadrant was launched at the recent Gartner Customer Experience & Technologies Summit, held in London between May 10-11 2017. As part of the event, Eptica presented alongside its customer, L'Occitane, the leading global manufacturer and retailer of natural and organic cosmetics and well-being products, discussing how L'Occitane is using Eptica's artificial intelligence (AI) powered conversational and collaborative solutions to boost efficiency and sales across its operations.

About the Magic Quadrant

About Eptica

Eptica is a leading European technology company specializing in intelligent platforms for digital customer experience. Eptica provides conversational & collaborative solutions powered by AI. Founded 16 years ago by Olivier Njamfa, Eptica supports brands to make digital CX the key link in the value chain, ensuring their customer service delivers value to consumers and across their business.

Globally, more than 450 organizations across all industries rely on our solutions on all digital channels, including self-service & knowledge base, email, chat and social media. We enable millions of individuals to engage in meaningful conversations with brands improving daily lives for everyone. Customers include AXA, L'Occitane, Dixons Carphone, Crédit Agricole,

Specializing in Natural Language Processing (NLP), Eptica makes the best use of AI & cognitive technologies for CX enabling brands to improve:

Customer satisfaction Competitiveness: equipping organizations with bots that automate simple tasks and provide decision support tools to enhanced agents, generating greater productivity and allowing agents to focus on more complex conversations & enabling sales Customer knowledge: generating insights that guide brands and their operations

Eptica has offices in Paris, London, Boston and Singapore.

