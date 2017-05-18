Researchers at Australia National University have developed a nanostructure technique to finely control the direction of light. The technique, says ANU, could be applied to tandem perovskite/silicon solar cells.

Effective light management - control over factors such as scattering and reflection - is a proven way to boost efficiency in a solar module. Engineers at the ANU have developed a cone shaped nanostructure to control the direction of light, the material could be applied to high efficiency solar cells.

The team at ANU, led by Dr. Niraj Lal, said it had been inspired by the blue Morpho Didius butterfly, whose wings scatter light to produce a striking iridescent effect. Lal said that by producing a similar structure to the wings, the team was able to finely ...

