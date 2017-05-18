Aegis Accredited With 'Aon Best Employer in India 2017' Award

MUMBAI, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Aegis Limited, a global outsourcing and technology services company, today announced that it has been accredited with the 'Aon Best Employer in India' Award for 2017 by Aon, the global human resources consultancy services firm. The award was presented to Aegis during the Best Employers Learning Conference and Awards Ceremony held on 9th May, 2017 in Mumbai.

The key attributes that differentiated Aegis were its commendable HR and people management practices which enabled high employee engagement scores.

Tarandeep Singh, Partner, Talent and Performance at Aon said, "We are delighted to welcome Aegis Limited to this elite group of Best Employers. Their unique Employee Value Proposition (EVP) of 'GET-SET-GO' stands out in the industry and they are way ahead of their peers in many people practices across the industry. Our heartiest congratulations to them for the win!"

Sandip Sen, Global CEO, Aegis Limited said, "For Aegis, it's crucial that we create a diverse and inclusive work culture that empowers our employees to realize their full potential, and deliver the best results for our global clients. This accreditation truly highlights the investment we make in our people."

A total of 119 organizations representing 14 key industry sectors cumulatively employing approximately 520,000 employees, participated in the 2017 Aon Best Employers India study. The study research methodology involves a rigorous process, conducted over a nine-month period that culminates in a solid, credible list of 19 Best Employers decided by an external panel of independent jury.

SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer, Aegis Limited said, "We are indeed humbled and honored to receive this award which is a testament to the efforts we have invested in creating a progressive and inclusive workplace. This award is yet another milestone in our journey to create an unmatched workforce that delivers unparalleled services to our clients."

In the past Aegis has been recognized with Aon Hewitt Best Employer award in India and Australia in 2011 and 2013. Aegis' Human Resource strategy focuses on inter-dependence between individual development and organizational growth and fosters a positive and healthy work environment for its people and the people it partners with across the entire value chain.

