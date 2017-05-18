Northsight Capital Inc.: Northsight Capital Announces Its Leading Job Site, 420careers.com, in Collaboration With Industry Leading Marijuana Venture Magazine Will Launch a Career and Job Page in Marijuana Venture's July Issue

Northsight Capital Inc. ("NCAP") (OTC PINK: NCAP) announced a joint collaboration between 420 Careers and Marijuana Venture Magazine whereby the two will launch a career and job listing in the July issue of Marijuana Venture. With the tremendous growth in the cannabis space, thousands of people, young and old, smokers and non-smokers, are seeking to enter the industry during this early stage of growth. Salaries can be anywhere from $10-$15 an hour to $100,000 a year plus for everything from budtenders to sales and executive positions. Marijuana Venture Magazine, www.MarijuanaVenture.com, and www.420Careers.com now give individuals an opportunity to find exciting new occupations in the industry both online and in print. This is the is the first known joint venture between a leading marijuana magazine and a leading career website.

The first issue of Marijuana Venture to carry the new 420Career section will be the July issue, which will begin hitting retail shelves throughout the United States and Canada in late June.

About Marijuana Venture:

Marijuana Venture is the largest monthly business magazine dedicated to the legal cannabis industry. More than 25,000 copies of the magazine are printed each month and distributed to over 12,000 cannabis business owners and every major bookstore chain in the U.S. and Canada, including Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Amazon, Chapters, Indigo, Krogers, Fred Meyer, Fry's Electronics and more.

Marijuana Venture has enlisted a team of attorneys, accountants and other business professionals to lend their expertise and provide readers with the best information possible in the ever-changing world of legalized cannabis. The goal is to help business owners operate efficiently, profitably and in full compliance with state regulations, while delivering unique and exciting stories about licensed cannabis growers and retailers.

About Northsight Capital, Inc.

Northsight Capital, Inc. is comprised of a portfolio of online marijuana-related websites that are being developed and operated by the company. These sites incorporate many aspects of the marijuana industry. The company provides its audience with a means to stay informed on the industry's most cutting edge marijuana-related innovations and legislation. The company's most dynamic concept, Weed Depot, provides consumers with a geo-targeted map directory of medical and recreational dispensaries, head shops, doctors, attorneys and more within the marijuana industry. The Weed Depot app can be downloaded for free at the iTunes Store and Google Play. Weed Depot has an entire platform of content suited for every aspect of advertising and marketing to consumers from all businesses in the cannabis industry.

The company's 420Careers.com is a leading job site in the Cannabis space with 3000 to 5000 visitors a day and approximately 1 million page views per month.

Northsight's current websites include:

www.MJBizwire.com

www.MarijuanaRecipes.com

www.RateMyStrain.com

www.WikiWeed.com

