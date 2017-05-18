

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European Central Bank's monetary policy measures are fully unfolding now as both soft and hard data over recent weeks are positive, but policymakers are not yet sure if the upturn in inflation is sustainable and will endure without policy support, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said.



In an interview to Reuters news agency that was published on the ECB website on Thursday, Coeure said there was no reason to change the sequencing of policy instruments now.



'In particular I currently don't see any evidence that the deposit facility rate at -0.40 percent would warrant a change in the sequence, and there are known merits to the sequence as it stands today,' he added.



Coeure dismissed the idea that it was better to be slightly late in normalizing policy than too early, saying that 'there's always the temptation of gradualism in monetary policy'.



'Too much gradualism in monetary policy bears the risk of larger market adjustments when the decision is eventually taken,' the policymaker said.



He also said that there was no room for complacency for market participants and urged them to be prepared for possible market adjustments, given the policy and macroeconomic risks.



The policymaker also said that there was no risk of shortage of German bonds until the end of this year and beyond. There is scarcity but there will be no shortage, he added.



Regarding the cash collateral facility or the bonds-for-cash scheme, Coeure said the framework for the facility can be adjusted when needed, adding that the cash facility has been successful thus far.



On including Greece's debt in the asset purchase scheme, Coeure said there were more measures to be agreed between the government and its creditors, such as debt relief and the participation by the International Monetary Fund in the bailout programme, before such a move can be discussed.



The French election outcome will be good in the short term and also changed the longer term outlook as it raised the chance of reforms that can support recovery, the rate-setter added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX