Hyundai Motorstudio Goyang: DMAA Designed the Largest Building for the Automotive Culture in South Korea

VIENNA, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The new Hyundai Motorstudio Goyang - the largest center for automotive culture in South Korea - designed by Delugan Meissl Associated Architects opened recently and offers unique insights into the world of Hyundai. On an area of approximately 64,000 square meters the architects united a multitude of functions and created extraordinary exhibition spaces (together with Atelier Brückner), which are defined by three characteristic elements: Landscape, Vertical Green and Shaped Sky. These three design elements dominate the space of the Motor Studio without interfering with the panoramic view into the vast spatial unit. Within this simple and clear structure of openness and transparency the automobiles are presented from different perspectives - similar to an urban or natural landscape - where visitors can wander freely.

The architectural competition was based on Hyundai's "Modern Premium" strategy - the concern's definition of quality encompassing technology, functionality, design, comfort and sustainability. DMAA's competition entry addressed all key aspects of "Modern Premium" and formulated these as titles, hypotheses and arguments. The central themes and content of the winning concept were subsequently incorporated into the extensive "Global Dealership Space Identity" (GDSI) Manual.

DMAA is an international architecture firm based in Vienna. Among their most significant projects are the Porsche Museum (Germany), the EYE Film Institute Netherlands, House Ray1 (Austria) or the Festival Hall in Erl. Besides multiple successes in international competitions, the architects' contribution to the 2006 Architecture Biennale in Venice, as well as to the first Architecture Biennal in China attracted high attention. Furthermore DMAA co-founder Elke Delugan-Meissl curated the Austrian pavilion at Architecture Biennale in Venice 2016.

Press Information and pictures: http://presse.artphalanx.at/en/hyundai-motorstudio-goyang/

Information about DMAA and video: http://www.dmaa.at/projekte/detail-page/hyundai-motorstudio-goyang.html