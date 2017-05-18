

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at RMB10.44 billion, or RMB4.35 per share. This was higher than RMB7.56 billion, or RMB2.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 59.6% to RMB38.58 billion. This was up from RMB24.18 billion last year.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd earnings at a glance:



