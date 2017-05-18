

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks extended losses on Thursday amid worries that the firing of FBI Director James Comey will hinder U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tax overhaul and his broader economic stimulus agenda.



While the euro held somewhat steady, the pound rose above $1.30 for the first time since September in the wake of the growing scandal engulfing Trump and amid strong retail sales data.



U.K. retail sales volume including auto fuel grew 2.3 percent month-on-month in April, reversing a 1.4 percent drop in March, official data showed. This was the fastest growth since January 2016.



Likewise, retail sales excluding auto fuel climbed 2 percent in contrast to March's 1.2 percent decrease.



Elsewhere, France's unemployment rate based on ILO norms unexpectedly dropped to 9.6 percent in the first quarter, the lowest level in five years, from 10 percent in each of the previous three quarters, preliminary data from INSEE showed.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down nearly 1 percent at 387.41 in late opening deals after declining 1.2 percent the previous day.



The German DAX was losing 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index was declining 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1.3 percent.



Banks fell broadly, with Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Societe Generale, Barclays and HSBC Holdings losing 1-2 percent.



Mining stocks also succumbed to selling pressure as copper hit one-week low on uncertainty about Trump's economic agenda. Anglo American, Antofagasta, BHP Billiton and Glencore fell 2-3 percent.



Swedish debt collection firm Intrum Justitia slumped 11 percent after it proposed a string of divestments to meet EU demands related to a planned merger with Norwegian rival Lindorff.



Italy's Fiat Chrysler fell over 6 percent after reports that the U.S. Justice Department is preparing to sue the company over excess diesel emissions.



Land Securities, Britain's largest listed property developer, lost 2 percent after warning of Brexit uncertainty hitting the London office market.



German life sciences group Merck KgaA shed 1 percent after its first-quarter net profit declined 11.8 percent from a year earlier.



