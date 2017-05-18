Heat Resistant Polymers Market Worth 16.67 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Heat Resistant Polymers Market by Type (Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, Polyphenylene Sulfide, PBI, Peek), End-Use Industry (Transportation, Electronics & Electrical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from USD 12.03 Billion in 2016 to USD 16.67 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2016 to 2021.

Browse 102 market data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 144 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Heat Resistant Polymers Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/heat-resistant-polymer-market-237680204.html

The increase in demand for heat resistant polymers from the transportation and electronics & electrical industries in developing economies is propelling the growth of this market.

Transportation segment is one of the fastest-growing segment of the global heat resistant polymers market.

The transportation end-use segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Heat Resistant Polymers Market in 2016, and is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2016 to 2021. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing use of heat resistant polymers in various automotive components and increasing demand of automobiles in Asia-Pacific and North America region.

Polyphenylene sulfide type is the fastest-growing segment of the global heat resistant polymers market.

The polyphenylene sulfide segment is projected to be the fastest-growing type segment from 2016 to 2021. Polyphenylene sulfide is temperature resistant. In addition, it has superior properties as compared to other polymers, such as superior chemical resistance, flame retardancy, good electrical properties, and high dimensional stability. These properties are expected to boost the demand for polyphenylene sulfide in the automotive and electronics & electrical industries.

Asia-Pacific was the largest market for heat resistant polymers in 2016.

Asia-Pacific was the largest market for heat resistant polymers in 2016. This increased demand can be attributed to the increasing demand from the transportation end-use industry, which accounts for the largest share in the global market, and growing economies of China and India.

Key players operational in the market include Arkema SA (France), E. I. du Pont de Nemours And Company (U.S.), Dongyue Group Ltd. (China), DIC Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Parkway Products Inc. (U.S.), Schulman AG (U.S.), Caledonian Ferguson Timpson Ltd (Scotland), Panjin Zhongrun High Performance Polymers Co. Ltd (China), Quadrant EPP Surlon India Ltd (India), Tri-Mack Plastics Manufacturing Corp. (U.S.), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), PolyOne Corporation (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Celanese Corporation (U.S.), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Victrex PLC (U.K.), Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (Saudi Arabia), Covestro (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), RTP Company, Inc. (U.S.), and Ensinger GmbH (U.K.), among others.

