With a 2 MW solar PV plant switched on, Jordan's Azraq camp has become the world's first refugee camp to be powered by renewable energy.

The 2 MW solar PV plant, the first of its kind in a refugee setting, will provide electrification that will transform the lives of 20,000 Syrian people living in the camp's harsh environment. The project is due to be expanded to all 36,000 refugees currently residing in the camp by early next year, as the solar PV capacity is expected to be upgraded to 5 MW, announced UNHCR.

The project, which was funded by € 8.75 ($ 9.6 million) coming from the IKEA Foundation's Brighter Lives for Refugees campaign, will allow the refugee agency to ...

