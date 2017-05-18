Xavier Daval, the president of the French solar association SER-SOLER, spoke with pv magazine about the necessity of creating a large European industrial group specialized in solar module production. Leaving solar manufacturing to China and the United States, Daval said, would make Europe energy dependent for the next decades.

pv magazine: Mr. Daval, in one of SER-Soler's latest reports, the association speaks of the chance to create a major European solar manufacturer. Over the past years, there were rumors about creating this Airbus of solar between France and Germany. Now that with Macron's election, the Franco-German axis seems revived, do you believe there are good chances we will see a European GW player? Given that Europe's largest PV producer SolarWorld recently filed for insolvency, and that French module maker Sillia did the same thing a few weeks ago.

Daval: The creation of the conditions for the birth of this new major European module maker is my Marshall plan. SolarWorld and Sillia are not large industrial groups. My mission is to educate, communicate and mobilize the entire industry. There are very strong industrial groups in Europe with knowledge of what it means to make things, to produce goods. And these are my target. These are the people I want to talk to. Energy is one of the main challenges of this century, and we can't leave to Asia the exclusivity to provide it. Energy, and solar, will be ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...