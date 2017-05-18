Guesty Secures $3 Million in Series A Funding

WALNUT, California, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Guesty, a provider of an end-to-end platform for professional property managers in the short-term rental business, announced earlier this week that it has closed $3 million in Series A funding. The investment was led by Buran Venture Capital, joined by Magma Venture Partners (an early Waze investor) and AltaIR Capital. Proceeds of the round will be used to expand the company and its executive layer and to bring the company's growth within the vacation rental markets worldwide.

Building on their vast experience in the short-term rental industry as the most comprehensive technology - with tens of thousands of properties managed in more than 60 countries - Guesty brings a unified approach for property management in the Airbnb and vacation rental markets. Its intuitive software allows all guest, reservation and listing data from various of booking sites to be managed in one platform. Guesty supports property management companies of any size from few listings to hundreds of properties, while improving their management performance and demonstrating automation and consolidation. The all-in-one solution aids to increase conversions and profits by reducing time spent on tedious tasks and investing more time in creating additional revenue streams for the company.

"This new funding will fuel Guesty's growth. We aim to achieve our goals and to maintain our status as the leader in the vacation rental industry," said CEO and co-founder, Amiad Soto. "The entire ecosystem of vacation rentals is growing - OTA channels are continuing to develop, and more and more property management companies are being established. This leads to a rise in demand for a holistic property management solution - and that's where Guesty comes in."

Guesty is a cloud-based platform designed to simplify property managers' operations and allow management of listings from multiple Airbnb accounts and other booking channels. The company's solution provides Property Management Software (PMS), Channel Management, Unified Inbox, Automation, Payment Processing, Website Creation, and 24/7 Guesty Communication Services all in a single package. Established in 2013 by Amiad Soto and Koby Soto, with offices in Walnut CA and Tel Aviv, Guesty is backed by Magma Venture Partners, Buran Venture Capital, and AltaIR Capital and is an alumni of Ycombinator.

