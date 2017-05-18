

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank releases the accounts of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on April 26-27 at 7:30 am ET Thursay. Before the release, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the greenback, yen and the pound, it fell against the franc.



The euro was worth 1.1136 against the greenback, 123.17 against the yen, 1.0886 against the franc and 0.8547 against the pound as of 7:25 am ET.



