Jetex Enters Italy With FBO at Rome Ciampino Airport

DUBAI, UAE, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Jetex Flight Support marks another milestone in its growth history, with the announcement of a successful tender to provide FBO services at Ciampino-G. B. Pastine International Airport (CIA/LIRA) in Rome, Italy. Set to open in the second half of 2017, the Ciampino FBO will herald Jetex's entry to the Italian market and further expand the company's European network, which encompasses locations including but not limited to France, Ireland, Spain and Ukraine.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160215/333075LOGO )



"Opening an FBO in Rome represents an important strategic step in expanding our presence in Europe," said Jetex CEO & President Adel Mardini. "The city's central geographical location, together with its importance as the country's political and financial capital, makes it the ideal location to establish our first FBO in Italy."

As Rome's main hub for general aviation (GA), Ciampino Airport consistently ranks on the list of top 10 busiest GA airports in Europe. Ciampino saw an average daily departure rate of 21.1 GA flights in 2016, reflecting its position at the heart of Italian business aviation.

"With a rich heritage of over 100 years of operation and close proximity to Rome's city center, Ciampino remains an important and strategic asset to the Italian airport system," said Mardini. "Providing FBO services at Ciampino allows Jetex to bring our world-class flight and ground handling services to a wider market."

Based at the 1,800m2 GA terminal, the Jetex FBO will provide a range of ground support services including fueling, ground handling, aircraft parking, and ramp services. A full spectrum of flight support, ground transfer, and bespoke concierge services will also be available at the facility or via Jetex's operations centers in Dubai, Miami and Beijing.

For more information, contact Jetex Global Headquarters at +971-4-212-4000 or email info@jetex.com

ABOUT JETEX

A global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class flight support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional FBOs, aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to an elite clientele including owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. To find out how you can benefit from Jetex's award-winning services, visit www.jetex.com today.

Contact Jetex Global Headquarters:

Jetex Flight Support

Dubai International Airport

06EA, Dubai, UAE

P.O. Box 54698

E: info@jetex.com

T: +971-4-212-4000



For Press Enquiries, Please Contact:

Jetex Flight Support

Media Room

E: press@jetex.com

T: +971-4-212-4000



