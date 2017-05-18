FOSTER CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- GridGain Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing platform solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today announced the keynote addresses for the In-Memory Computing Summit Europe, the premier In-Memory Computing (IMC) conference for users from across Europe and Asia. The IMC Summit Europe will take place at the Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Centre, June 20-21, 2017. Attendees can receive a 10 percent Early Bird discount on the registration fee when registering by May 21, 2017.

The In-Memory Computing Summit Europe is the only industry-wide event focusing on the full range of in-memory computing technologies. It brings together computing visionaries, decision makers, experts and developers for the purpose of education, discussion and networking.

The keynote addresses for this year's event include:

In-Memory Computing, Digital Transformation, and the Future of Business -- Abe Kleinfeld, GridGain Systems





A new platform for collaboration between fintechs, academics and the finance industry -- Felix Grevy, Misys





In Memory Computing: High performance and highly efficient web application scaling for the travel industry -- Chris Goodall, CG Consultancy





SNIA and Persistent Memory -- Alex McDonald, SNIA Europe





Panel Discussion: The Future of In-Memory Computing -- Rob Barr, Barclays; Lieven Merckx, ING; Chris Goodall, CG Consultancy; Sam Lawrence, FSB Technology; and Nikita Ivanov, GridGain Systems





Super Saver Registration Discounts

Attendees can receive a 10 percent discount by registering now. The Early Bird admission rate of EUR 449 ends on May 21, 2017. Register via the conference website, or email attendance and registration questions to info@imcsummit.org.

Sponsorships

By sponsoring the In-Memory Computing Summit Europe, organizations gain a unique opportunity to enhance their visibility and reputation as leaders in in-memory computing products and services. They can interact with key in-memory computing business and technical decision makers, connect with technology purchasers and influencers, and help shape the future of Fast Data.

Sponsorship packages are available. Visit the conference website for more information on sponsorship benefits and pricing and to download a prospectus. Current sponsors include:

Platinum Sponsors -- GridGain Systems

Gold Sponsors -- ScaleOut Software

Silver Sponsors -- Fujitsu, Hazelcast

Foundation/Association Sponsor -- SNIA

Media Sponsors -- IT for CEOs, Jet Info Magazine

About the In-Memory Computing Summits

The In-Memory Computing Summits in Europe and North America are the only industry-wide events focused on in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. They are the perfect opportunity to connect with technical decision makers, IT implementers, and developers who make or influence purchasing decisions in the areas of in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT, web-scale applications and high performance computing (HPC). Attendees include CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, VPs, IT directors, IT managers, data scientists, senior engineers, senior developers, architects and more. The Summits are unique forums for networking, education and the exchange of ideas -- ideas that are powering the Digital Transformation and future of Fast Data. For more information, visit https://imcsummit.org and follow the event on Twitter @IMCSummit.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions built on Apache® Ignite™. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, ecommerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors. GridGain solutions connect data stores (SQL, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®) with cloud-scale applications and enable massive data throughput and ultra-low latencies across a scalable, distributed cluster of commodity servers. GridGain is the most comprehensive, enterprise-grade in-memory computing platform for high volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics and hybrid transactional/analytical processing. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

