RALEIGH, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 --Percona, the company that delivers enterprise-class MySQL®, MongoDB® and other open source database solutions and services, today announced the success of the sixth annual Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2017, which took place April 24-27, 2017, at The Hyatt Regency Santa Clara and Santa Clara Convention Center. Percona also announced that the third annual Percona Live Europe Open Source Database Conference, scheduled for September 25-27, 2017, will take place at the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel in Dublin, Ireland. A Call for Papers for this event will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Percona Live Open Source Database Conference is the premier event for individuals and businesses that develop and use open source software. Topics for this year's event focused on three key areas -- MySQL, MongoDB and other open source databases. Other specialized tracks included Amazon Web Services, PostgreSQL, RocksDB, monitoring and time series data. This year's conference featured 10 keynote addresses, 17 tutorials, 192 breakouts sessions, and two "101" crash courses, one on MySQL and one on MongoDB.

"With the growth and adoption of open source databases in the enterprise and continuous innovation in this ecosystem, the Percona Live Open Source Database Conference is one of the technology industry's most important and relevant events," said Peter Zaitsev, co-founder and CEO of Percona. "I want to thank all the sponsors, speakers and attendees at this year's Percona Live Open Source Database Conference for making this year's event more useful, more insightful, and more fun than ever."

Keynotes and Breakout Sessions

This year's Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2017 featured 10 keynote addresses and 192 informative breakout sessions, including:

MySQL 8.0: Powering the Next Generation of Web, Saas, Cloud -- Tomas Ulin, Oracle

Accelerate MySQL® for Demanding OLAP and OLTP Use Cases with Apache® Ignite™ -- Nikita Ivanov, Founder & CTO, GridGain, and Peter Zaitsev, CEO, Percona

The Open Source Database Business Model is Under Siege -- Paul Dix, InfluxDB

The Future of Monitoring Is Distributed -- Baron Schwartz, VividCortex

MySQL 8.0: Security -- Georgi Kodinov, Team Lead, MySQL Server General Team, and Mike Frank, Product Management Director, Oracle

Automating High Availability MongoDB Cluster Deployment and Management -- Jonathan Rudenberg, CTO, Flynn

Do's and Dont's of the Modern Hybrid MongoDB MySQL Environment -- Jonathan Wage, CTO, Opensky, and Rick Vasquez, Technical Account Manager, Percona

Inserting 1 Million Metrics per Second into KairosDB -- Brian Hawkins, Staff Engineer, Proofpoint

Running Cassandra on Apache Mesos Across Multiple Data Centers at Uber -- Karthik Gandhi, Senior Software Engineer, Uber

This year's post-conference survey elicited tremendous praise, including:

"It was an excellent conference. I came home with knowledge that I could use."

"Overall, this was a well-organized event. Many of the classes were top notch and the exhibit hall was well attended. I will definitely attend again."

"Percona Live is always my favorite industry conference!"

Session videos and presentations can be downloaded from the conference website.

Sponsorships

Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2017 was made possible through the support of the following sponsors:

Diamond Plus -- Continuent, VividCortex

Gold -- Amazon Web Services, GridGain Systems

Silver -- Clustrix, Grafana Labs, Yelp

Exhibitor -- Altinity, ITSumma, O'Reilly, Pythian, ScaleArc, ScaleDB, SelectStar, Severalnines, SolarWinds, Uber, PingCAP, BitNine Global, Alibaba, Object Rocket, TimescaleDB

Reception Sponsor -- Booking.com

Contributor Sponsors -- Facebook, MailChimp, Netflix, Google SQL Cloud

Media -- CMSWire, Datanami, Database Trends & Applications, InsideBigData, InsideHPC, Opensource.com, Packt, Women Who Code

The Next Percona Live Conference

What: Percona Live Europe Open Source Database Conference 2017

Where: Dublin, Ireland

When: September 25 - 27, 2017

About Percona

With more than 3,000 customers worldwide, Percona is the only company that delivers enterprise-class solutions for both MySQL®, MongoDB® and other open source databases across traditional and cloud-based platforms. The company provides Software, Support, Consulting, and Managed Services to large, well-known global brands such as Cisco Systems, Time Warner Cable, Alcatel-Lucent, Rent the Runway and the BBC, as well as smaller enterprises looking to maximize application performance while streamlining database efficiencies. Well established as thought leaders, Percona experts author content for the Percona Database Performance Blog and the Percona Live Open Source Database Conferences draw attendees and expert technical speakers from around the world. For more information, visit www.percona.com.

Percona®, XtraBackup®, TokuDB® and Fractal Tree® are registered trademarks of Percona LLC or its subsidiaries. All other registered and unregistered trademarks in this document are the sole property of their respective owners.

Company Information



Press Contact

Brigit Valencia

For Percona

(360) 597-4516

Email Contact



