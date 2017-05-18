LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Compass Investor Relations, a leading Investor Relations and Strategic Communications firm, today announced that Partners Mark Collinson and Elaine Ketchmere will present a webinar in conjunction with OTC Markets Group Inc. titled, "Corporate Governance Best Practices and Communication Strategies Webinar." The webinar will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 11:00am EDT.

"In today's hyper-competitive capital markets, superior corporate governance and disclosure practices improve access to and lower the cost of capital. In this webinar, Directors, CEOs, CFOs and those responsible for delivering not just great performance but a well-governed company will learn what investors expect from them," said Mark Collinson, Partner at Compass Investor Relations.

"The subject of corporate governance can be overwhelming for smaller issuers. We are excited to have Compass Investor Relations share their perspective on cost effective methods companies can utilize to improve their corporate governance and disclosure practices," stated Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services, at OTC Markets Group.

Topics for the webinar will include:

Steps to on-time and trouble-free financial reporting

Improving the makeup and performance of your Board of Directors

How to communicate clearly, consistently, credibly and in compliance with securities laws

What steps can be taken easily, quickly and at low cost now and what processes can be initiated now and improved as resources and time allow

Whether your company is new to the public markets or is at a more mature stage with a wider shareholder base, this webinar will provide ideas to improve your corporate governance and attract new capital and wider ownership.

To access the webinar, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4620203218073758211. Please log in 10 minutes before the event is scheduled to begin.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS is operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

About Compass Investor Relations:

Compass Investor Relations was established by four veteran IR professionals. Our founding partners have a combined 40 years of investor relations experience that will give you the best possible communications strategies to develop clear, credible, consistent and compliant messages and will provide you the visibility and opportunity to communicate those messages to stakeholders efficiently and effectively.

Our IR strategy is grounded in what we call the 4C's: clarity, credibility, consistency and compliance. For more information, please visit http://compassinvestorrelations.com/.

Contact:

Elaine Ketchmere, CFA

Partner

Compass Investor Relations

Tel: 310-528-3031

Email: eketchmere@compass-ir.com



