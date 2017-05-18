TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - May 18, 2017) - Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation (APC) (TSX VENTURE: APC) (FRANKFURT: 0E8), a biotechnology company focused on producing technologies to perfect the use of antibody drug conjugates for the treatment of various cancers is pleased to announce they are progressing collaborations to translate their site-selective chemistries into high value antibody conjugate products.

Through recently signed collaborations, APC's efforts are centered on antibody candidates that will be linked to drugs or toxins for the purpose of treating advanced solid tumors such as ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer, areas of ongoing therapeutic need in a more effective way. Our recently partnered initiatives involve monoclonal antibodies that have attracted the interest of Major Pharma because of their demonstrable clinical potential.

"APC is now positioned to modify the antibody candidates from our partners and accurately evaluate the extent to which the drug (or toxin) has been attached," stated Allen Krantz, APC's Founder and Chief Science Officer. "This is an important next step in validating our technology by showing that the drug (or toxin) becomes efficiently attached to every molecule containing our universal antibody connector. Scaling up and testing of the drug-linked candidates we produce, in cell models, will determine their potential as therapies."

"In-house efforts support APC's strategy to license our site-selective technology and to have potential products of our own, such as the therapeutic candidates arising from our existing agreements," said Randal Chase, CEO of APC.

About Advanced Proteome Therapeutics

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation (APC) is developing a proprietary technology to directly target cancerous tumors and avoid destroying normal cells. This type of agent is capable of greater potency, higher specificity, and lower toxicity than other therapies that can also attack healthy cells. Advanced Proteome is working to streamline the process by which these agents are prepared, which to date, has been extremely cumbersome, limiting their potential.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will", "should", "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategies, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial position, earnings, achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, earnings or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

