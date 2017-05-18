Multiple NFC Tag Options and Integrated Cloud-Based Platform Enable Turnkey Implementation of Smart Packaging Solutions Featuring NFC

Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm") (OSE: THIN), a global leader in NFC (near field communication) mobile marketing and smart packaging solutions using printed electronics technology, today announced the launch of its IoT-CNECT™ Box. An affordable, turnkey NFC mobile marketing solution "in a box," it provides brands and digital agencies with a quick and easy way to create, implement, and test 'intelligent packaging' programs that facilitate direct brand-to-consumer connections through the tap of a smartphone. Thinfilm is initially accepting pre-orders for the IoT-CNECT Box, with product shipments expected to begin in June.

Contents of the IoT-CNECT Box include 1) Thinfilm's SpeedTap™ and OpenSense™ NFC tags in adhesive-label format 2) smart ElastiTag® hangtags from Bedford Industries, 3) a quick-start guide, 4) an overview of innovative use cases, and 5) detailed information on Thinfilm's powerful cloud-based software platform, CNECT™. Customers also receive a complimentary copy of NFC Mobile Marketing for Dummies, a useful educational and planning guide recently released by Thinfilm in conjunction with publisher John Wiley Sons, Inc.

Customers that purchase the IoT-CNECT Box gain instant access to Thinfilm's CNECT™ partner portal, a multi-tenant software platform that seamlessly integrates with the NFC tags to enable remote tag management, custom content delivery, consumer activity tracking, and detailed analytics and reporting. By leveraging this end-to-end, turnkey solution to quickly create proof-of-concept campaigns, companies can easily begin to test and build unique mobile marketing programs that drive consumer engagement and influence purchasing decisions.

SpeedTap and OpenSense tags are uniquely identifiable, virtually impossible to clone, and can be read with the simple tap of an NFC-enabled smartphone or device. Once tapped, each tag wirelessly communicates with a smartphone to facilitate an instant connection to the cloud, creating a versatile one-to-one mobile marketing platform from which brands can connect directly with their customers. Using IoT-CNECT, marketers can instantly deliver brand stories, promotional offers, product news, ecommerce functionality, and other contextual content. Thinfilm's NFC solutions also effectively address track and trace needs and other business-related use cases.

"Having the ability to easily conduct proof-of-concept testing and measure the success of NFC mobile marketing campaigns is critical for brands exploring intelligent packaging solutions," said Erwan Le Roy, EVP General Manager, NFC Solutions Smart Sensors Products for Thinfilm. "IOT-CNECT provides digital agencies, packaging companies, and brands of all sizes with a quick-start mobile marketing solution that delivers unique consumer experiences, builds customer loyalty, and drives product sales."

Thinfilm's CNECT software portal (portal.thinfilm.no) and its companion portal in China (thinfilmelectronics.cn) are hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Aliyun (Alibaba Cloud), respectively.

"The market traction we are experiencing for our NFC solutions among brands of all sizes in regions across the globe continues to expand," said Davor Sutija, CEO of Thinfilm. "Our IoT-CNECT Box is a direct response to that growing interest and provides an effective way for brands to quickly evaluate and implement powerful mobile marketing programs with NFC as the centerpiece technology."

To learn more, visit http://www.thinfilm.no/IoT-CNECT.

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thinfilm is a global leader in NFC mobile marketing and smart-packaging solutions using printed electronics technology. The Company creates printed tags, labels, and systems that include memory, sensors, displays, and wireless communication all at a cost-per-function unmatched by conventional electronic technologies.

Thinfilm offers end-to-end mobile marketing solutions that feature hardware, label/packaging integration services, and comprehensive cloud-based management, reporting and analytics. Collectively, these components deliver a powerful 1-to-1 digital marketing platform through which brands of all sizes can connect directly with consumers, all with the simple tap of a smartphone. The resulting disintermediation of search engines, online marketplaces, and social platforms empowers brands to control messaging, enhance consumer dialogue, build loyalty, increase engagement, and drive sales.

Thinfilm's roadmap integrates technology from a strong and growing ecosystem of partners to bring intelligence to everyday, disposable items. Its mission is to effectively extend the traditional boundaries of the Internet of Things to fuel the Internet of Everything.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with global headquarters in Oslo, Norway; US headquarters in San Jose, California; and offices in Linköping, Sweden; San Francisco; London; and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thinfilm.no.

