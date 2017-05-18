Biosimilar Insulin Market Access Report 2017: Uptake of Biosimilar Insulin Varies Across EU Markets as the EMA Does Not Determine Interchangeability - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Biosimilar competition is providing payers with opportunities to contain costs in a category that accounts for a significant proportion of total drug expenditure. The launch of the biosimilar insulin Basaglar is a threat to the insulin-based product market, which includes long-time reference product Lantus as well as newer entrants Toujeo and Tresiba.

More aggressive payers are excluding branded insulin products in favor of the less expensive biosimilar, forcing switches in existing patient populations. As such, manufacturers of branded insulin products will need to offer deeper discounts to remain on payers' formularies and contracts.

Insights and strategic recommendations

U.S payers are adopting a wait-and-see approach for biosimilar Basaglar

Uptake of biosimilar insulin varies across EU markets as the EMA does not determine interchangeability

Physicians and payers have varying views on the interchangeability of biosimilar insulins, but see large opportunities to reduce costs

Payers use biosimilars to pressure originators on pricing

Pharmacies continue to procure both biosimilars and originators; dynamic pricing environment observed

Patient switching requires significant discounts of at least 30%

Given attractive discounts, payers will use a variety of market access tools to drive Basaglar's uptake

