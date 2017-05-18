All Nippon Airways Expands Global Digital Footprint with SDL

WAKEFIELD, Massachusetts and MAIDENHEAD, England, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ANA selects SDL WorldServer to support multilingual website development

SDL (LSE: SDL) today announced that All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan's largest airline company, chose SDL WorldServer to help support its global expansion plans and reach new online audiences.

Having already established itself in a highly-saturated Japanese market, ANA decided to strategically expand its international business and widen its focus to include the North American and fast-growing Asian markets. However ANA needed a platform that could help engage with a diverse audience in their native language - across any device - while also providing the flexibility to rapidly launch new campaigns and offers.

After implementing SDL WorldServer ANA has realized significant operational efficiencies through rapid, cost effective translation processes involved in launching 25 websites (12 languages), across 46 countries by the end of 2016.

"The collaboration with SDL helps us to efficiently localize and accelerate our global expansion. With SDL's reliable translation support, our field marketers in each country can now focus on their local campaigns rather than spending time translating," explains Keita Ishikawa, Digital Marketing Team Manager, ANA.

Since working with SDL, customer loyalty has also increased, highlighted by a 150 percent boost in the number of overseas customers signing up to the ANA Mileage Club. Outside Japan, ANA also now has 1.3m regular monthly visitors engaging with its websites (over 80 percent of which prefer to view content in a language other than Japanese).

SDL's powerful technology integrated easily with the airline's existing content management system, providing a centralized localization process across websites and other digital assets. With SDL WorldServer's terminology management and translation memory features, ANA is now able to maintain the quality and consistency of local language content.

"We are proud to help ANA achieve its global ambitions," said Adolfo Hernandez, CEO, SDL. "High quality, localized content is a requirement for any company looking to build relationships with customers in new markets. We look forward to continuing our journey with ANA by fine-tuning their content to match each unique culture as the company expands globally."

About ANA

ANA is the largest airline in Japan by revenues and passenger numbers. Founded in 1952, ANA flies today on 83 international routes and 116 domestic routes. The ANA group has 35,000 employees and a fleet of about 250 aircraft. In FY2015, it carried 50.8 million passengers and generated revenues of 1.79 trillion Japanese yen. ANA has been a member of Star Alliance since 1999, and has joint-ventures with United Airlines on trans-Pacific and Asia routes, and with Lufthansa, Swiss International Airlines and Austrian Airlines on Japan-Europe routes. Its Frequent Flyer Program, ANA Mileage Club, has more than 26 million members. ANA was voted Airline of the Year for 2013 by Air Transport World Magazine, and in 2017 was awarded five stars for the fifth consecutive year by the world's leading Airline and Airport review site, SKYTRAX. ANA is the launch customer and biggest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

About SDL

SDL (LSE:SDL) is the global innovator in language translation technology, services and content management. Over the past 25 years we've helped companies deliver transformative business results by enabling powerful, nuanced digital experiences with customers around the world. Are you in the know? Find out why 78 out of the top 100 global brands work with us at SDL.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



