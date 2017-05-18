ISA Joins Forces in "Tackling Obesity Together"

BRUSSELS, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- The ISA supports European Obesity Day 2017 in collaboration with CNAO

Being a complex and multi-factorial problem, obesity can only be managed if multiple stakeholders unite their forces in 'tacking obesity together'. Always committed to further initiatives targeting the obesity epidemic, the International Sweeteners Association (ISA) joins the Collectif National des Associations d'Obeses (CNAO - French association for the obese patients) in supporting the European Obesity Day on 20th May, with the development of two dedicated animated videos to help raise awareness about this emerging public health concern.

Obesity is still rising because of a combination of high caloric intake and sedentary behaviour leading to, what we call, energy imbalance. When it comes to tackling obesity, taking small steps towards a healthier body weight is the way to go ahead. Prevention remains the most effective treatment, and an essential strategy to avoid weight gain is to follow an overall healthy and balanced diet and to be physically active throughout the day.

Learn more about how to follow a healthy diet and lifestyle by watching the first ISA animated video in support of the European Obesity Day.

To find out more about why it is important to follow a healthy diet and lifestyle, and how you can still enjoy the pleasure of eating by watching the second ISA animated video in support of the European Obesity Day.

Low calorie sweeteners: Do they have a role in obesity prevention and management?

Smart swaps including replacing sugar-sweetened foods and drinks with their low calorie sweetened equivalent can help reduce overall sugar and calorie intake while maintaining the desired sweet taste in the diet, and thus allow people trying to manage or lose weight to keep the enjoyment of eating and drinking some of their favourite sweet-tasting products.

A collective body of evidence supports that, when used in place of sugar and as part of a balanced low-energy diet, low calorie sweeteners can also be a helpful dietary strategy to people wishing to lose weight or to maintain a healthy body weight.

Latest study findings on low calorie sweeteners' effects on energy intake, food behaviour and weight management, as well as the psychological factors influencing their use, will be discussed by worldwide renowned experts at the ISA symposium in Porto, in the context of the 24th European Congress on Obesity, held from 17th to 20th May 2017 and organised by the European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO). For more information about the ISA symposium including speakers' presentation abstracts please visit the ISA website here.

For more information on low calorie sweeteners, please visit http://www.sweeteners.org .