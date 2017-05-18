TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ART), creators of digital human holograms called HumaGrams™, is making waves again as it has successfully integrated its holographic telepresence technology to transport key speakers to this years' SALT Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

ARHT, the creators of digital human holograms, already made international headlines last week when it hosted the world's first holographic press conference for the Audi Cup in Munich, Germany. The Company holds the international patent for HumaGrams™, which deliver realistic 3D human holograms for an immersive and interactive experience.

This week, ARHT is at it again.

Working closely with the strategy and execution teams at the SALT Conference, ARHT successfully delivered key dignitary, Jeffrey Gundlach, as a 3D hologram to a sold out crowd. The DoubleLine CEO has been recognized year after year as one of Bloomberg's "Fifty Most Influential" and their "Money Manager of the Year".

"We know that conferences just like SALT are constantly seeking out unique ways to innovate and new ways to excite but perhaps struggle with how best to achieve that," said Paul Duffy, CEO of AHRT. "For SALT, they took this years' conference to a new level with our holographic telepresence technology. As a result, the conference benefited from increased attendance, engagement and participation."

SALT, the Las Vegas Conference, boasts key figures from around the world including Joe Biden, David Cameron and former CIA Director John Brennan. SALT brings together business leaders, public policy officials and investors from more than 42 countries and 6 continents. Its primary objective is to facilitate discussions and debates on everything from geo-political events to macro-economic trends.

"The HumaGram™ technology offered me the opportunity to eliminate my travel time and maximize being in the office, where I can focus on working hard on behalf of my clients," said Mr. Gundlach.

While a key factor to the technology, saving time and money is just one part of the larger equation noted Mr. Duffy.

"This technology is about breaking barriers of time and geography but it is also about innovation and disruption. That is what ARHT strives to do as a technology company - to innovate, to disrupt and to revolutionize every sector from healthcare to hospitality and beyond."

With the Audi Cup and the SALT Conference completed, AHRT is now working with new clients who share the same desire to break boundaries and raise expectations of what is possible.

"Thank you to the team at SALT and to all the delegates and dignitaries for allowing us to play a role in your conference this year," said Duffy. "We can't wait to show you what we come up with next".

About ARHT Media

ARHT's patented Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence technology is the world's first complete end-to-end solution for the creation, transmission, and delivery of lifelike digital human holograms, known as HumaGrams™. ARHT's HumaGram™ technology can be transmitted live in one, or multiple locations, as well as pre-recorded for use over time. The content can also be integrated into AR & VR compatible devices. ARHT's patented technology provides latency up to four times lower than the industry standard satellite transmission which is essential to providing an audience with a realistic, live, holographic experience.

ARHT Media Inc. was co-founded in 2012, by Rene Bharti (Chairman), Paul Duffy (CEO), and entertainer Paul Anka (Chairman, Board of Advisors). ARHT's team brings decades of experience from fields including entertainment, technology, marketing and finance. Advisors to the company include the likes of Larry King, Jason Bateman, Richard "Skip" Bronson, Michael Buble, Carlos Slim, Irving Azoff and Kevin O'Leary. The company's technology is protected by U.S. Patent No. 9,581,962.

About Jeffrey Gundlach

Mr. Gundlach is CEO of DoubleLine. In 2011 he appeared on the cover of Barron's as "The New Bond King". In 2013, Institutional Investor named him "Money Manager of the Year". In 2012, 2015 and 2016 he was named one of "The Fifty Most Influential" in Bloomberg Markets. In 2017 he was inducted into the FIASI Fixed Income Hall of Fame. Mr. Gundlach is a Summa Cum Laude graduate of Dartmouth College, with degrees in Mathematics and Philosophy.

About DoubleLine

DoubleLine was founded to offer investment services under a cardinal mandate: striving to deliver better risk-adjusted returns. This mandate includes the avoidance of risk-taking that historically has led to catastrophic principal losses. DoubleLine emphasizes the importance of security selection, trade execution, portfolio construction, sector allocation, resourcing of the firm's personnel and systems, and ultimately ownership structure of DoubleLine itself. Employee-ownership reinforces the stability of the investment teams and its accountability: no outside decision makers stand between the teams and our valued clients. In fact, the name "DoubleLine" voices our cardinal mandate: like a careful motorist on a winding mountain road, the manager must not cross the double line into the oncoming lane of risk.

