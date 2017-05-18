Lubrizol: Lubrizol Announces Changes to Senior Leadership

News Release

Lubrizol Announces Changes to Senior Leadership

CLEVELAND, May 18, 2017 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces today changes to its senior leadership team.

Bob Graf, currently corporate vice president of research and development, is named corporate vice president of data science and analytics, a new position for Lubrizol. Graf joined Lubrizol in 1985 and has held a variety of technical management roles throughout Lubrizol. He joined Lubrizol's senior leadership team in 2008. Graf earned his Doctorate and Master of Science degrees in macromolecular science and engineering from Case Western Reserve University in 1985 and 1983 respectively, and his Bachelor of Science in polymer science from the Pennsylvania State University in 1980.

With Graf's new role, Julie Edgar joins Lubrizol's senior leadership team as corporate vice president, research and development and chief sustainability officer. Edgar joined Lubrizol in 1995 as a research chemist at the company's regional development and marketing facility in Hazelwood, United Kingdom. She has held a number of technology management positions within the company, including leadership positions in the United States and Asia. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry and a Doctorate in chemistry, both from the University of Surrey.

Tesham (Tesh) Gor joins Lubrizol's senior leadership team as corporate vice president, corporate strategy and consumer insights. Gor joined Noveon, Inc. in 2002, which was subsequently acquired by Lubrizol in 2004. He has held a variety of strategic, commercial and business management positions including a two-year assignment in Hong Kong. He has also served as vice president and general manager, Performance Coatings and most recently as vice president, Industrial Specialties. He earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in industrial engineering from the University of Louisville and an executive MBA from Case Western Reserve University.

These changes are effective June 1, 2017.

"With this leadership team and all of the talented people we have around the world, Lubrizol is even better positioned to deliver valuable solutions to assist our customers in meeting the needs of their end users," comments Eric R. Schnur, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Additionally, by bringing together the many ongoing sustainability efforts across the company under the newly created position of chief sustainability officer, we will enhance our positive contributions to the lives of those who use the company's products and/or live in the communities in which Lubrizol operates."

In addition, effective November 1, 2017, Tom Curtis, currently vice president of Engine Oils will be appointed corporate senior vice president and president of Lubrizol Additives, replacing Dan Sheets, who has announced his intent to retire at the end of 2017, completing his 33-year career with the company. Curtis joined Lubrizol in 1990 and has served in a variety of technology and commercial positions, including a five-year assignment in Hazelwood, United Kingdom. He holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry from John Carroll University.

"I thank Dan for his leadership, dedication and many contributions to Lubrizol," states Schnur. "With a company career spanning more than three decades, and having served as leader of our Lubrizol Additives segment since 2008, Dan has been a primary driver of the strong Lubrizol Additives performance over the past approximately 20 years. I am confident Tom has the experience and proven track record of accomplishments that make him uniquely qualified to successfully lead our Additives segment and further meet the needs of our customers."

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2016 were $6.5 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.







