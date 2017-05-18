Kamux Oyj: 10 largest shareholders after the end of the Initial Public Offering

Kamux Corporations STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 May 2017 at 15:00

10 largest shareholders after the end of the Initial Public Offering

The ten largest registered shareholders of the Kamux Corporation and their shares of ownership before the Initial Public Offering are shown in the table below.

% of shares (1) Intera Fund II Ky 21,450,000 57.8 Juha Kalliokoski 6,630,000 17.9 Jussi Mäkinen 1,950,000 5.3 Jyri Kalliola 1,950,000 5.3 Ismo Kiviniemi 780,000 2.1 Jussi-Pekka Salmela 585,000 1.6 Henri Pelkonen 585,000 1.6 Jorma Kemppainen 390,000 1.1 Tero Mänty 390,000 1.1 Ari Pihlaja 390,000 1.1 Ari Ahonen 390,000 1.1 Other shareholders (1) 1,644,441 4.4 Total 37,134,441 100.0

(1) Excluding own shares held by the company

The ten largest registered shareholders of the Kamux Corporation and their shares of ownership after the Initial Public Offering are shown in the table below (16 May 2017 Euroclear Finland).

% of shares (1) Intera Fund II Ky 11,072,254 27.7 Juha Kalliokoski 5,635,500 14.1 Keskinäinen työeläkevakuutusyhtiö Elo 2,777,778 6.9 Keskinäinen eläkevakuutusyhtiö Etera 1,388,889 3.5 Jyri Kalliola 1,365,000 3.4 Jussi Mäkinen 1,365,000 3.4 Fondita Nordic Micro Cap



PlaceringSF 1,208,000 3.0 Sijoitusrahasto Aktia Capital 1,150,000 2.9 Henri Pelkonen 409,500 1.0 Jussi Pekka Salmela 409,500 1.0 Other shareholders (1) 13,205,873 33.0 of which Nominee-registered shares (2) 8,342,221 20.9 Total 39,987,294 100.00

Excluding own shares held by the company Nominee-registered shares include the shareholding of cornerstone investor Swedbank Robur Fonder Ab which was allocated in the IPO, 2,777,778 shares (6,9%). The shares were allocated to funds managed by Swedbank Robur Fonder Ab: Swedbank Robur Nordenfond 1,000,000 shares (2.5 %) ja Swedbank Robur Småbolagsfond Norden 1,777,778 shares (4.4%)





Kamux Corporation, Communications

ir@kamux.fi (mailto:ir@kamux.fi)

Telephone +358 400 629 337

www.kamux.com (http://www.kamux.com/)

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company has 50 car showrooms totally in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its foundation, the company has sold more than 140,000 used cars. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 405 million in 2016. Adjusted operating profit was EUR 18 million, resulting in an adjusted operating profit margin1 of 4.4 percent in 2016. Kamux employed 552 employees at the end of 2016, of which 272 were permanent employees.

