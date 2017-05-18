

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $0.04 per share, compared to loss of $0.10 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $8.05 million, compared to net decrease in net assets of $23.40 million last year.



Net investment income for the quarter was $0.17 per share, compared to $0.20 per share in the same period last year.



The company's net asset value was $6.74 per share, down from $7.28 per share a year ago.



Total investment income decreased to $66.30 million from $85.34 million a year ago.



On May 17, 2017, the board of directors declared a distribution of $0.15 per share, payable on July 6, 2017 to shareholders of record as of June 21, 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX