Conotoxia Joins NACHA's Payments Innovation Alliance

LONDON, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Membership in The Alliance provides Conotoxia with the opportunity to help shape and advance the payments industry

Conotoxia announced that it has joined NACHA - The Electronic Payments Association's Payments Innovation Alliance. The Alliance, a membership group that serves as the voice of the payments industry, encourages industry collaboration to help advance global payments.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/453681/cinkciarz_logo.jpg )



"We are pleased that Conotoxia has joined the Payments Innovation Alliance," said Janet O. Estep, President and CEO of NACHA. "Bringing diverse parties together to discuss, debate, and ultimately transform the payments industry is the goal of The Alliance. Participation by organizations such as Conotoxia will help us further our goal and strengthen the industry as a whole."

As a member of The Alliance, Conotoxia will be able to:

Initiate and take part in important projects aimed at strengthening the global payments industry as a whole. Network with payments professionals from around the world.

Attend in-person and virtual meetings.

Contribute to thought leadership documents, such as white papers, authored by other Alliance members.

"Membership in this group enables us to further our mission to execute the highest customer service standards. By engaging and collaborating with other global payments innovators, we can not only help advance our own organizational goals and objectives, but serve as an integral player in shaping the future of the global payments system," said Piotr Kicinski, Vice-Chairman of the Board at Cinkciarz, the parent company of Conotoxia Sp. z o.o.

Conotoxia joins a host of other global organizations that are members of The Alliance. The Alliance membership consists of nearly 200 organizations.

Conotoxia will be participating in its upcoming meeting, which will take place on June 1-2, 2017, in Berlin, Germany. The meeting will bring together members from across geographies to participate in knowledge exchange, discussion, debate, education and networking. Piotr Kicinski will be a featured speaker at the event.

Conotoxia Sp. z o.o., a licensed payment institution and a subsidiary of one of the largest private companies in Poland - Cinkciarz, will be offering global money transfer and payment services using cutting edge technology alongside extremely attractive conversion rates and transfer fees.