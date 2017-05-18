

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were steady Thursday morning, clinging to this week's significant gains amid political turmoil in the U.S. and tensions with North Korea.



The Trump Administration is reportedly in serious chaos as they try to manage the fallout from allegations related to the president's relationship with Russia.



FBI Director James Comey says he was asked to drop an investigation into the dealings of Trump adviser Michael Flynn. Also, Trump admits he offered classified intelligence to Russian officials at a meeting where he barred the U.S. press corps.



With stocks plunging yesterday, gold surged to its highest since late April.



June gold was up $1 at $1259 an ounce this morning.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for new claims consensus of 240K. In the previous 4 weeks the moving average was 243.50K.



