BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Foreign direct investment in to China decreased in April from a year earlier, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed Thursday.



FDI decreased 4.3 percent from last year to CNY59.91 billion in April. This followed the 6.7 percent rise in March.



During the first four months of the year, investment inflows dropped 0.1 percent compared with the same period of 2016, the ministry reported.



