On request of Medicover AB (publ), company registration number 559073-9487, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's B-shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from May 23, 2017. The decision is conditional upon that Medicover AB (publ) can meet the requirements regarding liquidity.



The company has 97,072,6951 shares (87,696,110 A-shares and 9,376,585 B-shares) as per today's date.



Short Name: MCOV B -------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Class A-shares after the offering: 82,256,7352 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Class B-shares to be listed: 51,078,4603 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0009778848 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 138158 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 3,000,000 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP cleared -------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap -------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: Other Equities / 227 -------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO --------------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:



Industry code: 4000 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 4500 Health Care -----------------------------------



When issued trading



Trading will be on a when issued basis from May 23, 2017, up and including May 24, 2017, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering has been satisfied and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 35 and 156 in the prospectus (Sw. version).



